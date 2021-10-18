Elden Ring has release delayed by one month
Fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on Elden Ring
- . FromSoftware announced this Monday () that the game will arrive about a month later than expected: now, the forecast is for the day 25 February 25. According to the development team, the additional time will be needed to achieve the depth and freedom the game intends to give players, which have proven to be bigger than originally imagined.
The mythical union between the creator of the series Souls, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and the writer of Game of Thrones, George RR Martin, was originally set to come out in 21 January. Despite the postponement, players will be able to take an early look at Elden Ring next month, for when the developer has confirmed that a closed network test will be conducted — while the character of the experiment , itself, has not been revealed, registration is already underway and FromSoftware asks those interested to register by November 1st.
The story takes place in Lands Between, where the player can travel freely, exploring the plot of this world and evolving his character. Castles, catacombs, dragons and other fantastic creatures are part of the landscape, in an evolution that follows the traditional form of the franchise Souls, with a central area that connects to all the others that will be released according to the user’s progression.
While the style is fully recognized, Miyazaki promises news in Elden Ring, with a richer universe and also new possibilities for evolution, from abilities that are discovered by the map, replacing a traditional tree of RPGs. This also includes a system for creating weapons and spells from resources found on the map and the possibility of bringing back already defeated enemies and other spirits that can serve as allies in battle — something that also applies to the cooperative multiplayer mode.
In August, Canaltech had the opportunity to follow a presentation by Elden Ring
to the press, during Gamescom 25. The idea that emerged there was that the game lives up to expectations, having the potential to be the best ever released by FromSoftware, with an impressive design effort and a story that draws itself through the visitation of scenarios and landscapes that vary between dark and beautiful, or both.
Elden Ring is due for release on PC, PS4, PlayStation 5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S. The distributor Bandai Namco has already confirmed that the game arrives in Brazil with subtitles in Portuguese.
Source: From Software (Twitter)
