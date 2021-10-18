elden-ring-has-release-delayed-by-one-month

Fans will have to wait a little longer to get their hands on Elden Ring

The mythical union between the creator of the series Souls, Hidetaka Miyazaki, and the writer of Game of Thrones, George RR Martin, was originally set to come out in 21 January. Despite the postponement, players will be able to take an early look at Elden Ring next month, for when the developer has confirmed that a closed network test will be conducted — while the character of the experiment , itself, has not been revealed, registration is already underway and FromSoftware asks those interested to register by November 1st.

The story takes place in Lands Between, where the player can travel freely, exploring the plot of this world and evolving his character. Castles, catacombs, dragons and other fantastic creatures are part of the landscape, in an evolution that follows the traditional form of the franchise Souls, with a central area that connects to all the others that will be released according to the user’s progression.