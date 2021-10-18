The Flash teaser reveals two versions of the hero and features Michael Keaton's Batman
Although everyone was already expecting news from The Flash at DC Fandome, the teaser released at the event took everyone by surprise. After all, we knew the hero would travel between realities and meet a new Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman, but were we prepared to have two Scarlet Sprinters on screen?
- Black Adam | Teaser makes clear the hero’s absurd power level. with the two Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) arriving at what appears to be Bruce Wayne’s mansion. There’s a dialogue about how Flash’s powers allow the character to go anywhere — including different timelines — and questioning the character why he clings to a specific one.
From there, there is a brief montage of scenes in which we see Allen traveling through these parallel realities, including one in which his mother is alive and another in which the alternate version of the hero faces what appears to be the body of Iris West.
