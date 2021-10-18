the-flash-teaser-reveals-two-versions-of-the-hero-and-features-michael-keaton's-batman

By the way, as many fans have noticed, one of the Barry Allen variants appears to be wearing Batman’s uniform adapted in the Flash colors, more or less like the director’s photo Andy Muschietti had suggested it in an Instagram profile post some time ago. At the time, people thought it was just a joke about the fact that the two characters are meeting in the film, but it seems like it’s something a little more literal. The bet is that they will go after Barry Allen from that reality and should improvise a uniform so he can fight alongside the heroes.

Finally, the teaser ends with a huge hook: Ezra Miller’s character finds what appears to be the classic covered Batmobile and removes the cloth over it. Without showing the visual of the vehicle, we only hear his amazement at the iconic car.

Despite being a very short video and that doesn’t reveal much of the story, the teaser did well his role in creating anticipation around The Flash. Even though we already knew about practically everything that was shown – except for the second Flash -, the hype created around it was enormous, mainly because of the doubts it raises.

And taking into account that The Flash will only premiere on November 4th 1024, this means that Warner has more than a year to release more news and bring out a more complete trailer. Until then, we keep biting our nails and wanting to run to the future.

Source: ScreenRant