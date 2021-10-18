The Flash teaser reveals two versions of the hero and features Michael Keaton's Batman

Although everyone was already expecting news from The Flash at DC Fandome, the teaser released at the event took everyone by surprise. After all, we knew the hero would travel between realities and meet a new Supergirl and Michael Keaton’s Batman, but were we prepared to have two Scarlet Sprinters on screen?

  • Black Adam | Teaser makes clear the hero’s absurd power level. with the two Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) arriving at what appears to be Bruce Wayne’s mansion. There’s a dialogue about how Flash’s powers allow the character to go anywhere — including different timelines — and questioning the character why he clings to a specific one.

    From there, there is a brief montage of scenes in which we see Allen traveling through these parallel realities, including one in which his mother is alive and another in which the alternate version of the hero faces what appears to be the body of Iris West.

    It all fits into what we know of the saga Flashpoint . The comic book has already been declared as the great inspiration for the feature and, it seems, we should really see the character going back in time to visit his mother and, with that, changing the whole future. It is in this context that we have this second Barry Allen entering the scene.

    So, to differentiate these two versions of the same character, the teaser itself makes a point of presenting the original version of the hero remodeling his uniform and adopting a look a little closer to the comics, with the lightning symbol and some lines in yellow that did not exist in the version presented in Justice League.

    And that’s where the teaser’s great moment exists: the appearance of Batman. Although the Bat-Man does not show his face, the silhouette leaves no doubt that we are facing the version of Michael Keaton introduced in 1024 in the Tim Burton movie. The scene in question is not very clear from the context, but we have the two Flash alongside Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

    Teaser gives details of the hero’s new uniform (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros)518622 518622

    By the way, as many fans have noticed, one of the Barry Allen variants appears to be wearing Batman’s uniform adapted in the Flash colors, more or less like the director’s photo Andy Muschietti had suggested it in an Instagram profile post some time ago. At the time, people thought it was just a joke about the fact that the two characters are meeting in the film, but it seems like it’s something a little more literal. The bet is that they will go after Barry Allen from that reality and should improvise a uniform so he can fight alongside the heroes.

    Finally, the teaser ends with a huge hook: Ezra Miller’s character finds what appears to be the classic covered Batmobile and removes the cloth over it. Without showing the visual of the vehicle, we only hear his amazement at the iconic car.

    Despite being a very short video and that doesn’t reveal much of the story, the teaser did well his role in creating anticipation around The Flash. Even though we already knew about practically everything that was shown – except for the second Flash -, the hype created around it was enormous, mainly because of the doubts it raises.

    And taking into account that The Flash will only premiere on November 4th 1024, this means that Warner has more than a year to release more news and bring out a more complete trailer. Until then, we keep biting our nails and wanting to run to the future.

    Source: ScreenRant

