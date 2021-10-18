UNITE Pokémon Reveals Halloween Event

Pokémon UNITE is ready to receive the Halloween festivities. In a video posted on Twitter this Monday (18), the game showcased the latest Halloween event, including new skins for the Pokémon, the decorated arena and the arrival of Greedent.

The event starts in 20 from October and will be available until November 7th. In the video, new looks from Lucario, Charizard, Zeraora, Eldegoss and Wigglytuff were shown. The game’s arena has also been given a themed look, with some Pokémon having their attacks modified to appear pumpkins.

Greedent will be the newest Pokémon in the game. We still don’t know what its rating will be and how it will be possible to obtain it — through the purchase of a license or a challenge with specific missions, for example.