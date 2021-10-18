everything-you-need-to-know-about-sleepwalking

You’ve probably heard about sleepwalking, a behavioral disorder that boils down to getting up and walking during sleep. Although it usually does not have serious consequences for patients, there are several concerns about this condition. Therefore, Canaltech gathered experts to clarify the main doubts about this subject.

Sleepwalking and sleep quality

According to Renata Faria Simm, neurologist at Imuno América, sleepwalking manifests itself during the deepest stage of sleep, non-REM slow-wave sleep, and is considered parasomnia. “The sleepwalker performs motor activities without being fully aware of what he is doing, since part of his brain functions remains dormant, and he remains in a state of transition between sleep and wakefulness”, he explains.

The vast majority of sleepwalkers repeat routine, stereotyped actions (such as opening doors and windows, manipulating objects, changing clothes), without the direct interference of the brain, which can result in accidents, such as falls, injuries himself with the knife he used to cut food during the sleepwalking crisis, in addition to the social impact, as it often generates episodes of embarrassment when the sleepwalker sleeps outside the home, for example.

It starts in childhood

According to Jofre Cabral, medical director of the Neonatal ICU of the Perinatal Rede D’or de Laranjeiras, sleepwalking can start in childhood, between 3 and 7 years of age, in a phase of great maturation and development of the central nervous system. It can be generated by genetics or “stress, anxiety, during feverish episodes, sleepless nights, respiratory changes such as sleep apnea and bronchial asthma and even gastroesophageal reflux”. It usually happens about 2 hours after the child sleeps. It tends to disappear in adolescence, but can persist into adulthood.

Parents must keep the child calm

Second Doctor Clay Brites, pediatrician and child neurologist at the NeuroSaber Institute, sleepwalking episodes in childhood are stressful for parents and generate a lot of anxiety because of the risk of accidents. What to do: protect the child and take him to the bedroom, speak softly and gently to him. “Avoid waking her up and keep her calm,” says the specialist, who recommends regulating and stabilizing sleep schedules by creating a routine for the child to sleep, avoiding the use of medicines and stimulating foods and not agitating or exciting the child at the end of the period. day.

