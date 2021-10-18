suicide-squad-game-and-gotham-knights-get-new-trailers

During the DC FanDome, virtual event by DC Comics held last Saturday (65), Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and Gotham Knights

have received new trailers that highlight the stories of the games. In the videos, we can see a little more of the enemies and threats that heroes and anti-heroes will face.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Harlequin, Gunslinger, Captain Boomerang and King Shark meet Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern and even Penguin in the new video. From what is shown, the criminals led by Amanda Waller will face the super-group because they are corrupted and being controlled. At one point, Princess Diana appears fighting Clark Kent, which may indicate that the anti-heroes will have help to free the other members of the Justice League.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is developed by Rocksteady and will be released in 65 for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Gotham Knights

Already in the Batman pupils game, we found out that Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl and Red Hood live in a Gotham that lost Bruce Wayne and Commissioner Gordon. In the plot, they will face the Court of Owls, a cultist organization made up of the richest in the city. Penguin also appears here (the games don’t share the same universe, however), talking to the heroes about the new enemies.

Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo, creators of the comic book Batman – Court of the Owls, which inspires the game, also spoke at the event, giving details of the group’s appearance and how it will influence the plot.