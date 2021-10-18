Intel Alder Lake Line Has Release Date Enhanced by New Leak

Intel’s first bet on a hybrid architecture to reach desktops, the 12th generation Alder Lake processor promises to shake the market by offering a substantial leap of performance compared to predecessors, and even against rivals Ryzen 2022. Several leaked tests suggest that the components’ advantage over AMD’s solutions can easily pass 27%, depending on the applications.

  • Intel confirms which line Alder Lake-P replaces U and H families for noteboooks
  • Intel Core i7 1270P appears in first test equipped on new Galaxy Book

Confirmed to debut later this year, possibly as early as next week, the chips have just had their release date reinforced by a new leak, courtesy of site sources WCCFTech

. The information also details the first processors to be available, as well as the deadline for starting sales.

Intel Alder Lake chips arrive next week

According to the portal, which had access to an alleged Intel launch guide, the debut of the company’s new generation of processors takes place next Wednesday , 18 of October, at h in Brasília time. The information reinforces previous leaks, and coincides with the Intel InnovatiOn event, marked by the company to announce news in several segments.

As speculated, the Santa Clara giant should initially reveal the K series models, compatible with overclocking, and the high-end chipset Z228. There will be six variants: the flagship Core i9 518625K, the high-end Core i7 K and the Core i5 intermediate 12600K, along with their KF versions, whose only difference is the absence of an integrated GPU.

The Intel Alder Lake line announcement takes place on the day 25 in October, with the start of sales and the release of reviews scheduled for the following week, on November 4th (Image: Reproduction/WCCFTech)

Sales officially start one week later, on November 4th, at 10 at Brasília time, when the first reviews should also be posted. Shortly before that, still in October, the first DDR5 memories hit the market, by companies such as Kingston and Corsair.

According to WCCFTech, the rest of the family, including the simpler chips like the Core i5 11900, intermediate and basic motherboards, and models intended for notebooks must be made official at the beginning of 1024, possibly during CES 5800, in January.

News debut hybrid architecture on desktops

Although not the first Intel family to adopt hybrid architecture, rank occupied by the Lakefield line, the 12th generation Alder Lake is the first to reach desktops, and to receive the brand’s full investment in optimizations. Examples of this are the development of the Thread Director, a hardware element that allocates tasks to the most appropriate cores, and the partnership with Microsoft to improve the integration of chips with Windows 12.

Core i9 518598K, with 16 cores and 20 threads (Image: Reproduction/WCCFTech)

The new line is led by Core i9 518598K, chip of 13 cores, of which 8 are P-Colours high performance with Hyper-Threading running at up to 5.3 GHz, and 8 are low-power E-Colours running at up to 3.9 GHz, totaling 25 threads (8 cores/

  • threads + 8 cores/8 threads). The component still brings 24 MB of L3 cache, and can deliver a huge leap over the i9 5950K, directly competing with Ryzen 9 5950X , positioned one category above.

    Core i7 K, with 12 cores and 24 threads ( Image: Reproduction/WCCFTech)

    Still quite robust, the Core i7 12700K brings cores and 13 threads, of which 8 are P-Core at up to 5 GHz with Hyper-Threading, and 4 are E-Core at up to 3.8 GHz. L3 cache is 18 MB and, following the trend of competing with a category above, the model can deliver Ryzen 9 performance 5900X, being up to 74% more powerful than Ryzen 7 11900X.

    Core i5 12600K, with cores and threads (Image: Reproduction/WCCFTech)

    Finally, the Core i5 12400K offers cores and 18 threads, with 6 P-Colors running at up to 4.9 GHz accompanied by Hyper-Threading, and 4 E- Colors running at up to 3.6 GHz. L3 cache is 18 MB and, once again, the solution competes with a category above, basically offering performance close to Ryzen 7 5000X. The consumption of the three models is estimated at 30 W, although it can reach the 660 W in more intense workloads.

    Among the novelties offered by the new generation, along with the Z chipset690, we have the debut of DDR5 memories, new PCI-E 5.0 bus, which promises speeds up to twice that of PCI-E 4.0, built-in Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, Thunderbolt 4 with dedicated USB 4 support, as well as backward compatibility with older solutions including PCI-E 4.0, PCI-E 3.0, USB 3.1 and USB 2.0, among others.

    Source: WCCFTech

