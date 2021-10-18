How to create free logos with Adobe Spark
Adobe Spark (Android | iOS | Web) is a graphic design application for mobile phones. In many ways, it can be compared to Canva (Android | iOS), but it also has unique features and an interface similar to other Adobe apps.
- 4 alternatives to Canva to edit photos on mobile
- The 5 best apps to make personalized invitations
The app can be used to create flyers, invitations, logos and other graphic productions quickly. In addition to allowing the creation of a blank file, it offers several customizable templates, separated by themes. During editing, you can quickly switch between templates and receive color suggestions adapted to the current file.
- 5 best apps for creating a logo
-
- How to create logo for your brand in Photoshop
Yours logo can be shared as an image or saved as an Adobe Spark template. However, the free version includes an app watermark: to remove it and access all graphic assets of the tool, you need to purchase a subscription for R$31,72 per month or R$ 90,90 per year. See below how to create a logo with the app!
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Adobe Spark: how to create logos
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 1:
Download and open Adobe Spark on your mobile. The main screen displays a number of customizable templates, separated into category tabs. Just select any template to open the editing window.
Open the application (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 2:
If you want to create a new file, select the “+” icon and choose from the list items. In this case, the option “Solid color” was used.
Start creating a file ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 3:
slide the slider sideways to find a main color and tap “Next”. Choose the main color of your artwork (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot) Step 4:
Then start navigating the menu to customize your file. Use the “Add” icon to insert new graphic elements. Start editing (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 5:
the application allows you to select between different graphic elements such as text, textures, icons and other graphic assets. Select elements to create the logo (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 6:
Browse the app’s library to insert icons and other designs. Choose a favorite option and tap “Add”. Add new elements to the file (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 7:
To move the element on the screen, just tap and drag. For more editing options, use the bottom bar. App allows you to change layer order and apply filters (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 8:
Each file includes a text box. Double-tap the screen to write and use the “Font” tab to check the app’s typography options. Change the font of your text (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) use the “Order” tab to overlay the graphics of your file. Reorder your image (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 10: Touch on an image element to make specific changes. On the “Color” tab, the application provides suggestions adapted to the art. Step 12:
after finishing your editing, tap the icon located in the upper right corner to export it. Step 21: Finally, choose between saving the image to the device, creating a customizable template or sharing it in other apps.
Step 9:
slide the slider sideways to find a main color and tap “Next”.
Choose the main color of your artwork (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 4:
Then start navigating the menu to customize your file. Use the “Add” icon to insert new graphic elements. Start editing (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 5:
the application allows you to select between different graphic elements such as text, textures, icons and other graphic assets. Select elements to create the logo (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 6:
Browse the app’s library to insert icons and other designs. Choose a favorite option and tap “Add”. Add new elements to the file (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 7:
To move the element on the screen, just tap and drag. For more editing options, use the bottom bar. App allows you to change layer order and apply filters (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 8:
Each file includes a text box. Double-tap the screen to write and use the “Font” tab to check the app’s typography options. Change the font of your text (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) use the “Order” tab to overlay the graphics of your file. Reorder your image (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 10: Touch on an image element to make specific changes. On the “Color” tab, the application provides suggestions adapted to the art. Step 12:
after finishing your editing, tap the icon located in the upper right corner to export it. Step 21: Finally, choose between saving the image to the device, creating a customizable template or sharing it in other apps.
Then start navigating the menu to customize your file. Use the “Add” icon to insert new graphic elements.
Start editing (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 5:
the application allows you to select between different graphic elements such as text, textures, icons and other graphic assets. Select elements to create the logo (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 6:
Browse the app’s library to insert icons and other designs. Choose a favorite option and tap “Add”. Add new elements to the file (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 7:
To move the element on the screen, just tap and drag. For more editing options, use the bottom bar. App allows you to change layer order and apply filters (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 8:
Each file includes a text box. Double-tap the screen to write and use the “Font” tab to check the app’s typography options. Change the font of your text (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) use the “Order” tab to overlay the graphics of your file. Reorder your image (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 10: Touch on an image element to make specific changes. On the “Color” tab, the application provides suggestions adapted to the art. Step 12:
after finishing your editing, tap the icon located in the upper right corner to export it. Step 21: Finally, choose between saving the image to the device, creating a customizable template or sharing it in other apps.
the application allows you to select between different graphic elements such as text, textures, icons and other graphic assets.
Select elements to create the logo (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 6:
Browse the app’s library to insert icons and other designs. Choose a favorite option and tap “Add”.
Add new elements to the file (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 7:
To move the element on the screen, just tap and drag. For more editing options, use the bottom bar.
App allows you to change layer order and apply filters (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 8:
Each file includes a text box. Double-tap the screen to write and use the “Font” tab to check the app’s typography options.
Change the font of your text (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture) use the “Order” tab to overlay the graphics of your file. Reorder your image (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 10: Touch on an image element to make specific changes. On the “Color” tab, the application provides suggestions adapted to the art.
use the “Order” tab to overlay the graphics of your file.
Reorder your image (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
Step 10: Touch on an image element to make specific changes. On the “Color” tab, the application provides suggestions adapted to the art.
Step 12:
after finishing your editing, tap the icon located in the upper right corner to export it. Step 21: Finally, choose between saving the image to the device, creating a customizable template or sharing it in other apps.
after finishing your editing, tap the icon located in the upper right corner to export it.
Step 21: Finally, choose between saving the image to the device, creating a customizable template or sharing it in other apps.
Choose as you wish to download the image (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)
It is important to note that to export an image without a watermark, you must subscribe to Spark Premium.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
517872
517872