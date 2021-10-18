How to create free logos with Adobe Spark

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
2
how-to-create-free-logos-with-adobe-spark

Adobe Spark (Android | iOS | Web) is a graphic design application for mobile phones. In many ways, it can be compared to Canva (Android | iOS), but it also has unique features and an interface similar to other Adobe apps.

  • 4 alternatives to Canva to edit photos on mobile
  • The 5 best apps to make personalized invitations

The app can be used to create flyers, invitations, logos and other graphic productions quickly. In addition to allowing the creation of a blank file, it offers several customizable templates, separated by themes. During editing, you can quickly switch between templates and receive color suggestions adapted to the current file.

  • 5 best apps for creating a logo
  • How to create logo for your brand in Photoshop

Yours logo can be shared as an image or saved as an Adobe Spark template. However, the free version includes an app watermark: to remove it and access all graphic assets of the tool, you need to purchase a subscription for R$31,72 per month or R$ 90,90 per year. See below how to create a logo with the app!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Adobe Spark: how to create logos

Step 1:

Download and open Adobe Spark on your mobile. The main screen displays a number of customizable templates, separated into category tabs. Just select any template to open the editing window.

Open the application (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2:

If you want to create a new file, select the “+” icon and choose from the list items. In this case, the option “Solid color” was used.

Start creating a file ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 3:

slide the slider sideways to find a main color and tap “Next”.

Choose the main color of your artwork (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 4:

Then start navigating the menu to customize your file. Use the “Add” icon to insert new graphic elements.

Start editing (Image : André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 5:

the application allows you to select between different graphic elements such as text, textures, icons and other graphic assets.

Select elements to create the logo (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 6:

Browse the app’s library to insert icons and other designs. Choose a favorite option and tap “Add”.

Add new elements to the file (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 7:

To move the element on the screen, just tap and drag. For more editing options, use the bottom bar.

App allows you to change layer order and apply filters (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 8:

Each file includes a text box. Double-tap the screen to write and use the “Font” tab to check the app’s typography options.

Change the font of your text (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 9:

use the “Order” tab to overlay the graphics of your file.

Reorder your image (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 10: Touch on an image element to make specific changes. On the “Color” tab, the application provides suggestions adapted to the art.

Receive color suggestions (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 12:

after finishing your editing, tap the icon located in the upper right corner to export it.

Save the image on your cell phone (Image: André Magalhães/Screencapture)

Step 21: Finally, choose between saving the image to the device, creating a customizable template or sharing it in other apps.

Choose as you wish to download the image (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

It is important to note that to export an image without a watermark, you must subscribe to Spark Premium.

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

517872

517872

Photo of cpadmin cpadminOctober 18, 2021
2
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of JBL BassPro Go is a new Bluetooth speaker that transforms into car sound

JBL BassPro Go is a new Bluetooth speaker that transforms into car sound

September 21, 2021
Photo of Robot dog armed with a rifle looks like a fictional thing, but it already exists in the real world

Robot dog armed with a rifle looks like a fictional thing, but it already exists in the real world

October 14, 2021
Photo of Experimental DNA Study Leads Four Patients to Death; understand

Experimental DNA Study Leads Four Patients to Death; understand

September 17, 2021
Photo of Leak shows Android apps running on Windows 11

Leak shows Android apps running on Windows 11

October 15, 2021
Back to top button