how-to-create-free-logos-with-adobe-spark

Adobe Spark (Android | iOS | Web) is a graphic design application for mobile phones. In many ways, it can be compared to Canva (Android | iOS), but it also has unique features and an interface similar to other Adobe apps.

The app can be used to create flyers, invitations, logos and other graphic productions quickly. In addition to allowing the creation of a blank file, it offers several customizable templates, separated by themes. During editing, you can quickly switch between templates and receive color suggestions adapted to the current file.

Yours logo can be shared as an image or saved as an Adobe Spark template. However, the free version includes an app watermark: to remove it and access all graphic assets of the tool, you need to purchase a subscription for R$31,72 per month or R$ 90,90 per year. See below how to create a logo with the app!

Step 1:

Download and open Adobe Spark on your mobile. The main screen displays a number of customizable templates, separated into category tabs. Just select any template to open the editing window.

Open the application (Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)

Step 2:

If you want to create a new file, select the “+” icon and choose from the list items. In this case, the option “Solid color” was used.

Start creating a file ( Image: André Magalhães/Screenshot)