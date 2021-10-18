chinese-astronauts-use-qr-code-to-“buy”-stuff-on-the-space-station

Last week, China launched the Shenzhou mission 13, which led to a new trio of taikonauts to the Tianhe module, the hub of the country’s new space station. According to the People’s Daily newspaper, the crew successfully opened the cargo compartment door and have already entered the Tianzhou-3 spacecraft, in addition to also accessing the Tianzhou-2 spacecraft compartment. And they have technology to manage the items available for use there. Photos show what Chinese astronauts see from the space station windows



What is among the 6 tons of cargo that China has sent into space?

China launches new manned mission this Saturday (13); meet the taikonauts The Shenzhou Quest-13 counts with Commander Zhai Zhigang, Taikonaut Wang Yaping, and Ye Guangfu, who is on his first mission into space. They will be in orbit for six months to carry out various activities, such as component handling operations, extra-vehicular activities and cabin section transfers. According to CCTV News, the Tianzhou-3 cargo ship brought a vast list of items to the station, which include consumable items and equipment for scientific experiments.

According to information from the IT Home portal, the ship also has items specially designed for Yaping, such as women’s clothing, products of hygiene and cosmetics. In addition, she took a musical instrument to perform at the Chinese New Year or the Winter Olympics. Yaping is the first female astronaut from China to go to the new facility’s facilities, and will also be the first to carry out extra-vehicular activities.

The ship has a cargo compartment with a capacity of 16 m³, divided into more than 16 storage cabinets. Thus, as there is a great amount and variety in the payloads, it is common for astronauts to have difficulty finding what they need. To solve this problem, the ship has an intelligent management system, developed specifically to help them.

Each locker has a label that indicates what is stored there, along with a code QR. Astronauts can then scan the codes with their smartphones to find out what’s inside each locker. This information is then sent to the teams on the ground, so officers and astronauts can more efficiently manage items in space, managing the contents of station payloads and their use in real time.

Source: IT Home