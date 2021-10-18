Abandoned Studio is receiving death threats
BLUE BOX Game Studios, developer of the mysterious game Abandoned, exclusive to PlayStation 5, said its employees have been receiving threats of virtual and physical deaths in recent months. The company guarantees that it will report to the authorities, using footage and IP addresses as evidence.
The statement has been made through the studio’s official Twitter account. They start by saying that the text is not written “by a company, but by a group of people”, and reinforce: “this has to stop”.
“This not only affects us as a team, but also everyone in our environments. Other businesses, families and all the people around us. We want to work in a safe environment and, with job openings coming in the future, we want to provide a healthy working environment for our future colleagues as well.”
They also acknowledge that they have frustrated many gamers with the marketing of Abandoned — the studio has promised to release the first trailer for the game in August, on the PS5 app ; however, after delays and technical issues, they only released an old, four-second teaser that shows a character walking (see below). Obviously, none of this justifies the death threats they are receiving: “what we don’t understand are the death threats.”
“We understand and appreciate your interest in Abandoned, we are working hard. We’ll start a regular blog on our website for you guys to follow, and we’ll post any game news on our Twitter. But all we ask until then is that you give us space and let us work on Abandoned. Please.”
Abandoned is scheduled for release in for PS5. Fan-created speculation suggests the game is related to designer Hideo Kojima and Konami’s Silent Hill franchise; however, the studio denies the rumors.
