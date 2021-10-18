samsung-may-unveil-the-freestyle-projector-during-unpacked;-see-how-to-watch

After the Unpacked event to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldings and accessories such as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 in August, Samsung held a second part of the event this week. With signs that a cellphone customization program could be launched, new information also points to the announcement of a new projector from the company.

A request for registration of the trademark “The Freestyle” requested by Samsung at the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) at 14 of October confirms that the company is working on a new projector.

(Image: Reproduction/LetsGoDigital)

On the same day, “The Freestyle” brand was registered by Samsung Electronics with intellectual property bodies in the UK, Turkey and Australia.

As highlighted by the Dutch website LetsGoDigital , the order was shipped the day after the announcement of the Unpacked Part 2 event, and with so many registrations taking place around the world, an announcement is very likely.

The name The Freestyle (or “freestyle” in literal translation) suggests that the projector can be portable, easy to carry and even with a battery so users can take the accessory to different places and watch movies and series in any environment.

The Freestyle may be more compact and affordable version of the powerful The Premiere projector (Image: Playback/Samsung)

So far Samsung has not confirmed details hes about what to present at the event, but thanks to the teasers unveiled by the brand we can expect the Galaxy Studio to be one of the biggest highlights, allowing users to buy phones with colors, textures and custom inscriptions on selected devices.

Samsung is also expected to introduce the new Android-based One UI 4 interface , again with great emphasis on customization, in addition to the Bespoke line refrigerator, which also stands out for its customization, being able to change doors and colors.

