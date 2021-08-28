Xiaomi leads 5G Android phone sales, but still loses to Apple

Strategy Analytics’ newest market data analysis reveals interesting details regarding the sale of 5G smartphones in the world, with Apple still dominating the global segment with the iPhone 12 line, Xiaomi conquering the second position worldwide and the Chinese Vivo Mobile first in Asia-Pacific.

On its official Twitter account, Xiaomi India released the image that highlights the company as the number 1 brand among Android smartphones with 5G, dominating 25.7% of the world market and showcasing high, medium and low performance devices such as the Mi 11 Ultra, Redmi K40/Poco F3 and Mi 10T Lite.

(Image: Reproduction/Xiaomi)

Apple continues to conquer the market despite its late arrival in the 5G segment with the announcement of the iPhone 12 line in the end of 2020, and it seems that the dominance should be maintained during the coming quarters. With the launch of the new iPhone 13 quartet in September 2021, Apple is expected to take mmWave technology to more countries and thus further popularize the next-generation network around the world.

Strategy Analytics also highlights a specific cut of 5G in the Asia-Pacific market, with Vivo Mobile dominating the region with 20% of representation, leaving Xiaomi in second place with 19.3% and OPPO in third with 18.7% . Close behind with 18.5% of sales is Apple, with Samsung in a distant fifth position with representation of 6.6% in sales.

(Image: Reproduction/Strategy Analytics)

A curious fact raised by the survey is in relation to the year-on-year growth of the five largest companies in the region. Even in fourth place, Apple is the company that shows the most increase in sales, since in the second quarter of 2020 the brand did not offer smartphones with 5G and, with the iPhone 12 line alone, it already conquers 18.5% of the market share. Marketplace.

Samsung, meanwhile, maintained its low share of 6.6%, representing the same percentage of devices sold during the second quarter of 2020. The three Chinese brands Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo, on the other hand, gain even more share compared to the previous year.

Source: Strategy Analytics

