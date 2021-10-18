apple-has-benefited-from-third-party-ad-blocking-on-ios,-says-website

In April of this year, Apple put the App Tracking Transparency (ATT) to work in the hands of the general public, shipped in the version .5 of iOS. Focused on the protection of personal data, the set of policies allows the user to decide whether or not to share information with third parties to refine the targeting of advertisements. iOS 58 now also limits the display of advertisements in Apple apps Apple overtakes Xiaomi and regains position as the second largest manufacturer in the world Ports of the new MacBook Pro are detailed and reinforce the return of HDMI and MagSafe The change was believed to weaken the ad market in the Apple ecosystem, but according to a report by the Financial Times website , the result was just the opposite — at least for Apple: Search Ads, the App Store-integrated ad platform, has become nearly three times more relevant in the past six months. Custom advertising increases the odds for the user to click on an ad, as it is the linked to their habits and interests (Image: Reproduction/9to5Mac) A Search Ads is the Apple Store’s native ad engine that recommends apps from search results. If the user searches for social networks — Instagram, for example — and TikTok has invested in the platform, it will appear as a sponsored option, attracting the user’s attention. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! The news highlights reports obtained from companies specialized in the segment — in this case, the Branch. According to the survey, about 58% of app downloads from the store happen through ads. In parallel, AppsFlyer analysts also believe that the marketing of apps on iPhone and Android devices is expected to reach US$ 58 billion next year. What happens in the Apple ecosystem?

When it enabled ATT in its entirety, Apple put direct competitors out of the iPhone’s targeted advertising game — and that even led to a fierce feud with Facebook at the time. The main objective of the business is to protect the privacy of users, giving them the option to authorize the provision of personal data to advertisers and not have them exposed by default — in the scheme known by the English expression “opt-in”.

The “collateral effect” of this measure was the strengthening of Apple’s own advertising businesses, which leverage the manufacturer’s reliability and privileges in its own ecosystem. It was only last month, for example, that Apple began to request authorization to collect personal data from users — before, the information was retrieved by default.

Despite the possible benefit of its own in this imbroglio , Apple denies that this was the initial idea of ​​the ATT. “The technologies are part of a comprehensive system designed to help developers implement safer advertising practices and protect users, not to benefit Apple,” said the company.

