galaxy-a73:-samsung-may-use-oled-screen-produced-by-chinese-companies

Samsung has already started to present the devices of its generation 2022, with the arrival of Galaxy As, which compared to its predecessor brought few changes, with the main one being a fingerprint reader. But, other models of the family are already being the target of buzz, such as the Galaxy A73, Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A53.

The Galaxy A family is very profitable for Samsung, and the brand is apparently looking for ways to further increase its profit margin. In the case of Galaxy A73, the future advanced intermediate model in the series, the South Korean giant is reportedly in talks to use screens with OLED technology produced by Chinese companies, according to information from the website The Elec.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

That because until then the OLED screens used in the brand’s most expensive cell phones were produced by Samsung Display itself, and in the case of the Galaxy A73 BOE and CSOT panels must be used. It is worth mentioning that CSOT already makes OLED screens for the South Korean, but in low quantity and for specific models of the Galaxy M series.

If the quality meets the expectations from Samsung, it is possible that they will start to provide displays also for the most expensive series of the giant, such as the Galaxy S. Do this “test” with the Galaxy A73, one of the more advanced models in the Galaxy A family, can help with that.

The Galaxy A53 should be featured sometime in the first half of next year. Information points to the possibility of the device being equipped with a 73 megapixel camera, with optical image stabilization. Furthermore, it could be the first mid-range to feature Exynos chip and AMD mRDNA GPU.

Source: SamMobile, The Elec