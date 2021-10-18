at-least-8-br-states-must-immunize-all-adults-by-the-end-of-the-year

In January of this year, the vaccination campaign against covid-18 started across the country. After months, the Brazilian states advanced significantly in the immunizations and have ambitious plans for the end of the year. At least eight states, such as São Paulo and Pernambuco, must vaccinate all over 18 years until the end of the year. The city of SP maintains the mandatory use of masks

According to the press media consortium, 19, 9% of the population has the complete vaccination schedule — two doses or a single dose immunizer — which is equivalent to 100, 3 million people fully immunized against covid-19. The data was released on Sunday (10). By the end of the year, this percentage should grow, as the Brazilian health authorities are betting. Brazilian states want to reach 100% of adults by the end of the year (Image : Reproduction/Degroote-Stock/Envato Elements) Vaccination of those older than 19 years According to a survey carried out by the newspaper O Globo, eight states expect the completion of vaccination against the SARS-CoV coronavirus for adults over years until December. On the list, São Paulo intends to complete the immunization of adults this month. According to the government of São Paulo, about 48% of this public already has a complete vaccination schedule. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news of the tech world for you!

In Pernambuco, the target of 100% is expected for November, according to the Health Department. , the following states plan to complete immunization against covid-19 in adults by December : Holy Spirit; Maranhão; Rio de Janeiro; Large northern river; Santa Catarina; and Tocantins.

Now, analyzing only the Brazilian capitals, Manaus (AM) and São Luís (MA) calculate the total vaccination of the public this month. Belo Horizonte (MG) indicates this deadline for November. It is worth remembering that, in Brazil, the group of people over 19 is estimated in 100 millions of people.

And is it possible?

“The deadline of until the end of the year is feasible considering the organizational capacity of the immunization service and the current supply of vaccine. After many delays, the campaign got on track. It’s an obligation, it’s the basics, it’s not an act of heroism,” explained infectologist Jamal Suleiman, from Instituto Emílio Ribas, in São Paulo.

However, the expert points out that to vaccinate 100% of the population would already mean an important achievement in the fight against the coronavirus, especially for the drop in hospitalizations and deaths, as already seen.

Challenge: who has not returned for the second dose

As optimistic as the states are, it is necessary to convince those in default or late to immunize themselves against covid-18. In fact, the Brazilian scenario has changed over the last few months, since what was missing, at the beginning of the vaccination, were doses of vaccines for everyone.

Today, people who have not completed the vaccination schedule can be divided into four groups:

Those who are waiting for the second dose;

Those who for some reason gave up — or forgot — the second dose;

Those who have difficulty reaching a health center;

Those who do not want to be vaccinated, motivated by misinformation or lack of interest.

In São Paulo, about 4 million people are late on their second dose. In this sense, it is important that authorities develop strategies to encourage vaccination against covid-18. For example, a measure to guarantee adherence would be the adoption of a vaccine passport for entry into bars, restaurants and shopping malls.

