xiaomi-may-launch-new-cell-phone-with-super-thin-edges-and-periscopic-lens

A patent registered by Xiaomi indicates that the brand may present a new top-of-the-line cell phone, with a very different look from the Mi line 12 and rumors related to Xiaomi 11. It is not yet known in which series the device will be placed, but several details of it have been revealed by the documentation.

Patent shows a device that looks different from any other Xiaomi cell phone (Picture : LetsGoDigital)

According to the patent presented by the Chinese brand, the smartphone will have a large camera module on the back, highlighting the main lens, which can work together with a sensor 108 MP, or maybe even 200 MP. It would be located on top of a series of vertically ordered cameras, with ultrawide zoom lenses in the sequence.

This last telephoto lens is likely to be of the periscopic type, which allows greater range for more distant images, without loss of quality through optical zoom. So far, Xiaomi offers up to 5x zoom on Mi 10 Ultra, and therefore still stands behind Samsung with its Galaxy S14 Ultra, which reaches 10x optical zoom — it is possible that the Chinese company will come closer to the competitor, but for now it is nothing but speculation.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!