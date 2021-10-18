Xiaomi may launch new cell phone with super thin edges and periscopic lens
A patent registered by Xiaomi indicates that the brand may present a new top-of-the-line cell phone, with a very different look from the Mi line 12 and rumors related to Xiaomi 11. It is not yet known in which series the device will be placed, but several details of it have been revealed by the documentation.
According to the patent presented by the Chinese brand, the smartphone will have a large camera module on the back, highlighting the main lens, which can work together with a sensor 108 MP, or maybe even 200 MP. It would be located on top of a series of vertically ordered cameras, with ultrawide zoom lenses in the sequence.
This last telephoto lens is likely to be of the periscopic type, which allows greater range for more distant images, without loss of quality through optical zoom. So far, Xiaomi offers up to 5x zoom on Mi 10 Ultra, and therefore still stands behind Samsung with its Galaxy S14 Ultra, which reaches 10x optical zoom — it is possible that the Chinese company will come closer to the competitor, but for now it is nothing but speculation.
Same as the implementation of modules Centralized camera settings aren’t a rarity on Xiaomi, they’re more common for entry-level and mid-range cell phones. Therefore, this cell phone may present a new trend for the brand in the coming years, in which the components occupy a large space on the device’s back cover.
The patent does not refer to 3.5mm, USB-C or similar inputs. However, the brand may present these details at a more advanced stage of development of the device, as has already happened in previous Xiaomi documentation records. On the front, the screen will have very thin but not symmetrical edges — while the sides are curved and extend to the sides, the top and bottom are thicker. The corners are rounded, and the front camera would be located in the upper left section, inside a circular hole in the display.
It is possible that this smartphone is one of the Xiaomi family variants 14, expected to be released later this year. However, previous rumors already indicate that future devices will have a different design than the patent shows, so the possibility that this new model is part of a completely different line is not ruled out.
Source: LetsGoDIgital
