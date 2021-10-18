Black Adam | Teaser makes clear the hero's absurd power level

According to Johnson, the film is still in the post-production process, so there wasn’t much to show. Still, a teaser was presented with what appears to be the beginning of the plot. In the scene, we see a group of explorers arriving at what appears to be the tomb of the anti-hero in Kahndaq, which causes him to wake up.

So, in about a minute, we see Black Adam appear in front of the group with all of his grandeur and size and, with just a touch, disintegrate a man. Plus, he proves himself totally invulnerable to bullets and fast enough to catch a shot in midair like it’s nothing. In other words, he is capable of doing everything Superman can do, but without the moral limitations of the Man of Steel.

In terms of visuals, Black Adam looks like an even darker version of Shazam — which makes perfect sense, since the character he was originally born as an enemy of the hero, and his powers have the same origin—with the iconic chest bolt. The big difference is that the black costume has some embossed details that look a lot like Egyptian inscriptions or something like that.

Also, the hood prevents us from seeing if there is any kind of adornment on The Rock’s face. On the other hand, it’s pretty clear that the actor is huge and that he wasn’t kidding when he said his muscles were never as big as this time. If the idea was to make his strength level clear, he succeeded.

Society of Justice and Khandaq

Warner also released during the DC Fandome another teaser that mixes backstage scenes, conceptual arts and some already finished scenes from the film that give a dimension a little bigger than what is to come. An example of this is that there are drawings that show what the kingdom of Khandaq, birthplace of Black Adam will be like, and even quick glimpses of what his life was like before he became the anti-hero that will be presented to us, something between a gladiator and a monarch .

However, what draws the most attention in this miniclip is the participation of the Society of Justice, the group of heroes that will cross the path of Black Adam in the film. And although we don’t have the definitive look of Hawksbill (Aldis Hodge), Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), Atom Crusher (Noah Centineo) and Lord Fate (Pierce Brosnan), the logo of each of these heroes was revealed, already preparing the ground for the revelation that is still on the way.

The highlight here is on Brosnan himself. In addition to making it very clear that not even the 10 years he was James Bond in the franchise 007 were so great As for everything Warner is building with Black Adam, we have a quick scene of his character in the movie that gives us a hint of what’s going to happen.

518563 Lord Fate seems to be responsible for awakening the powers of Isis (Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros.)

In the excerpt, Mr. Fate appears doing some kind of mind-reading of Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi), who many believe is the reincarnation of Isis, the protagonist’s wife. So, if what is suggested is correct, it will be Brosnan’s character who is responsible for awakening the girl’s powers and bringing the heroine into modern times—possibly as a way to rein in Black Adam’s fury.

Given all this, fans have nothing to complain about the news presented during the DC Fandome. Although everything is still very raw, the long-awaited feature has received some weighty news that clearly indicate what the film should present in terms of power scale, tone and special guest appearances. Now just wait until the day 10 of July 518563 to see what Adão Negro has in store for us.

Source: Dwayne Johnson