russian-film-crew-returns-to-earth-after-shooting-1st-film-in-space

Around 13h

(Brasilia time) this Sunday (19), cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy , Russian actress Yulia Peresild and Russian director Klim Shipenko returned to Earth aboard the spacecraft Soyuz MS-18, successfully landing on the Kazakhstan. Peresild and Shipenko return from a 16 days stay at the International Space Station (ISS), where they recorded some scenes from the movie Russian The Challenge — the first to be produced in space — while Novitskiy ends his third mission after 191 days in orbit.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world to you!

2022

The ship used for the return this Sunday — the Soyuz MS-19 — caused a slight change in the ISS’s altitude. According to NASA, the spacecraft fired its thrusters to test them before the trip, but they continued to fire. Despite the scare, the flight controllers restored the orbital laboratory’s altitude control. It is worth remembering that the newly arrived Russian module Nauka caused a similar problem when it arrived there.

After a safe distance, Novitskiy triggered and monitored the shots that would direct the ship towards Earth’s atmosphere. The fall of the capsule was cushioned by a large parachute. The veteran cosmonaut advised the “rookie” crew to prepare for the final impact: “cross your arms!” The braking system was activated just before the module touched the ground — which stopped perfectly in a vertical position.

As soon as they landed safely on Earth, Peresild and Shipenko still needed record some final scenes from the movie. In the plot, the actress is the main star and plays a doctor called to operate a cosmonaut aboard the ISS — a role played by cosmonaut Novitskiy. Upon wrapping up these cinematic details, the three were sent to a medical center for a standard check after space travel in Star City, Russia.

NASA now prepares for its next manned voyage for the ISS. Scheduled for the day 20 in October, Crew-3, the third mission carried out in partnership with SpaceX, will take astronauts from the US agency Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn and Kayla Barron for a six-month stay in the orbital lab.

In addition, the Russian space agency Roscomos will make its first flight with paying passengers in