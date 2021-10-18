how-to-use-voice-isolation-and-reduce-noise-in-iphone-calls

Voice isolation is one of the new features of iOS that aim to facilitate communication between users by voice and video call in applications. For it, the microphone improves speech detection and disregards the surrounding noise: whether from horns, noise from renovations, among others.

Voice isolation support is very broad and you can use it on top meeting-by-call apps such as FaceTime and Google Meet, as well as a group or casual call via WhatsApp. In our tests, the feature worked very well, the feeling is like activating a magic trick where only your voice is highlighted in the call, canceling out significantly loud noises around.

To activate it it is quite simple, just access the microphone settings in Control Center. See below how to proceed with the task and isolate the voice from your microphone in iPhone calls. You can also follow this procedure for an iPad with the iPadOS system .

Initiate a voice or video call in an app from iPhone. Then open Control Center and press the “Mode” button (located at the top of the screen).

Open the iPhone Control Center and enter the option indicated – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Step 2: choose the option “Voice Isolation” . Activate voice isolation on the iPhone – Screenshot: Thiago FUrquim (Canaltech)

Ready! In just a few steps you will only be transmitting your voice to other people, ignoring external noise.