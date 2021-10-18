Each day, the limitations related to the occupation of closed spaces during the pandemic become more flexible. This Monday (18), the Official Gazette (DO) of the municipality of Rio de Janeiro announced new guidelines: maximum capacity in shopping malls and cultural attractions. Until then, the capacity allowed was up to 19%.

The municipality’s DO points out that this new decree encompasses “commercial and service provision activities located inside shopping centers, centers commercial and shopping galleries, in addition to museum, library, cinema, theater, party house, game room, circus, children’s recreation, amusement park, theme and water park, skating rink, entertainment, sightseeing, aquariums, zoo, activities in concert halls and concert halls and artistic presentations in event spaces, drive-in, fairs and congresses, exhibitions and authorized events.”

Municipality of Rio de Janeiro authorizes maximum capacity in shopping malls and cultural attractions (Image: Photology518514/Envato) In addition to the limitation on capacity, a minimum distance of one meter between people was also mandatory. However, the decree made on Monday also comes to remove this imposition, so that distancing is no longer mandatory. The only thing that remains mandatory is the use of masks. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Source: Official Gazette of the Municipality via Brazil Agency