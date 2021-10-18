Samsung will offer Galaxy Buds 2 with fox design and two new colors
Launched in August this year, Galaxy Buds 2 are among the brand’s most popular headphones, as they are relatively affordable compared to some competitors, while maintaining typical features more expensive models such as active noise cancellation. Samsung already offers the accessory in four color options, but the list is expected to grow soon.
- Connecting AirPods to Xbox One
-
- OEX presents Brazilian-made headphones for children
- Review JBL Free II | The quick pairing draws attention
One of the new colors that Buds 2 should have is the result of a partnership with Maison Kitsuné, a French clothing and clothing accessories store. In this edition, the company logo will be stamped on the side of the headphones, with the silhouette of a fox divided between the left and right sides. At first, this version should only be sold in cream.
The two companies have previously collaborated, such as launching a special edition of the Galaxy Watch Active watch at 2019, which had the fox at the end of the pointer and details in the colors of the French flag.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The new colors were discovered by through information in the Galaxy Wear Plugin app. There, it was also possible to find a variant called “Absolute Black”, which should be an even darker and brighter option than the black already officially made available by the South Korean brand.
Buds 2 already have black color option, but “Absolute Black” should be darker (Image: Twitter/@FrontTron)
A shade that was not discovered by the app, but should be introduced soon by Samsung, is the “Vivid Lemon”, a vibrant color that lies between green and the yellow one. This coloring is already used in The Frame television line, which also serve as a frame, as they show paintings, photos and other forms of visual art when the product is not in use.
A shade that was not discovered by the app, but should be introduced soon by Samsung, is the “Vivid Lemon”, a vibrant color that lies between green and the yellow one. This coloring is already used in The Frame television line, which also serve as a frame, as they show paintings, photos and other forms of visual art when the product is not in use.
It is not yet known when the new colors will be officially presented by Samsung, nor if other products may receive the same tones in the future. The brand has already made references to different colors in teasers at the Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event, but it is more likely that these allusions are related to other devices, such as the company’s folding smartphones and the line of Bespoke refrigerators. The revelation of the news is scheduled for the day 20 in October, at 20 Brasília time.
Source: Twitter (1.2)
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.