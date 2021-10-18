samsung-will-offer-galaxy-buds-2-with-fox-design-and-two-new-colors

Launched in August this year, Galaxy Buds 2 are among the brand’s most popular headphones, as they are relatively affordable compared to some competitors, while maintaining typical features more expensive models such as active noise cancellation. Samsung already offers the accessory in four color options, but the list is expected to grow soon.

One of the new colors that Buds 2 should have is the result of a partnership with Maison Kitsuné, a French clothing and clothing accessories store. In this edition, the company logo will be stamped on the side of the headphones, with the silhouette of a fox divided between the left and right sides. At first, this version should only be sold in cream.

Maison Kitsune edition will have a fox stamped on the side (Image: Twitter/@FrontTron)

The two companies have previously collaborated, such as launching a special edition of the Galaxy Watch Active watch at 2019, which had the fox at the end of the pointer and details in the colors of the French flag.

The new colors were discovered by through information in the Galaxy Wear Plugin app. There, it was also possible to find a variant called “Absolute Black”, which should be an even darker and brighter option than the black already officially made available by the South Korean brand.