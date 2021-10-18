the-batman-trailer-has-out-of-control-hero-and-details-of-allies-and-villains

Warner Bros. finally brought out the long-awaited trailer for The Batman during DC Fandome last Saturday (

) and showed that the film will be everything that fans expected from the hero. Despite all the initial criticism for the choice of Robert Pattinson to play the Bat-Man, everything that has been shown so far indicates that we should take a more psychological and raw approach to the Dark Knight, which makes this version different enough of everything we’ve seen of the character in theaters.

Although he has not yet gone into details about the story of the new feature, the trailer released at the event made it very clear what the tone of this script will be. And the main point is that Batman will really be an unbalanced one moved almost by rage and the spirit of revenge — so much so that all his fight scenes are pretty crude. At the same time, we get a brief glimpse of that more detective side of the hero that has often been overlooked on the big screen.

In addition, the unprecedented scenes take a little deeper into the allies and villains that Batman will encounter on this journey. The big highlight is Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), who is presented precisely as this dubious figure who seduces and provokes the hero to limits different from those offered by common criminals. That’s because, as she presents herself, the two are not so different after all.

Who also appears with a little more prominence and for the first time was the villain Charada (Paul Dano). Until then, he had only been presented as this invisible threat from Gotham, but now we see a little more of the character in action — albeit without revealing much. The curious thing is to notice how much he unbalances the Bat-Man without needing to do great crazy things, which is a very interesting point of this character. We still don’t know what his motivations are or what his plan will be, but his methods seem to affect the hero a lot.

Another villain who shows up and, this time, with much more prominence is the Penguin (Colin Farrell). Although the actor has said that his participation in The Batman will be small, the highlight that his character had in the trailer does not match this and everything suggests that, although the mobster is not the villain we are used to seeing in the comics, his importance within the plot will be unquestionable. So much so that it is in a scene involving him that we have the first full appearance of the Batmobile

Finally, the trailer also revealed the look of some important supporting actors, such as Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Alfred (Andy Serkis). It’s worth noting that the two appear quite young, which is a great way to remember that The Batman is an adventure that takes place at the beginning of the Batman’s career — a sort of Year Two — in which its gallery of villains is still being established and even the status quo of some characters is not yet defined.

What if the trend is the story walking to that point that we already know of the hero’s universe, some points of The Batman already draw attention. The difference in tone is the main one. Everything suggests that this will be a much more tense and almost intimate story of the character, different from what we saw recently in Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice and Justice League — so much so that over the weekend, fans of Robert Pattinson and Ben Affleck had very heated discussions on social media.

All of this makes The Batman one of the most awaited movies from 30. Scheduled to hit theaters on March 4, the film marks the beginning of a series of releases that Warner has for its universe of superheroes — although in all of them they are connected to each other. And, after almost two years away from cinemas, we just have to celebrate with it.

