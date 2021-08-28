bhavinaben patel paralympics: bhavinaben patel created history, enter into final in table tennis class 4 tokyo paralympic, pm narendra modi wishes her: bhavina patel created history, PM Modi gave this special ‘gurumantra’ for final

Highlights

Bhavina Patel made a brilliant comeback after losing the first game. It took her 4 minutes to win the third game. Bhavina became the world number two player in 2011 New Delhi

India’s Bhavinaben Patel has created history by reaching the final of the Tokyo Paralympics Table Tennis Class 4 event. Bhavina has become the first Indian to reach the final of this Paralympic event.

The 34-year-old Bhavina defeated China’s Miao Zhang 3-2 in the semi-finals. Patel surprised everyone in the Indian camp by defeating the world number three 7-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 1108.

With this brilliant performance of Bhavina, PM Narendra Modi has congratulated her. Also, the PM has given him his best wishes for the final. The PM tweeted from his official Twitter handle, ‘Congratulations Bhavina Patel! You played wonderfully. Entire nation is praying for your success and will cheer for you tomorrow. Give your best and play without any pressure. Your achievement inspires the country.

In the final, Bhavina will face world number one Ying Zhou of China. Bhavina, daughter of Hasmukhbhai Patel, who runs a small grocery shop in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, was not even considered a medal contender but she created history with her performance.

Patel, who was a victim of polio at the age of twelve, said, ‘When I came here, I only thought of giving my 100 percent. If you can do this then you will get the medal automatically. That is what I thought .’

Bhavina said, ‘If I keep playing with the same confidence with the blessings of my countrymen, I will definitely get gold tomorrow. I am ready for the final and will give my 100 per cent.