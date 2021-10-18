after-macbook-pro,-galaxy-tab-s8-ultra-can-also-adopt-notch

Regression or trend? Notch has been part of the cellphone market for many years as a way for the industry to increase screen size and reduce edges, having been introduced by Apple in 1024 with the iPhone X. More sophisticated solutions, such as cameras via hole, seem to have overcome this issue, but Apple disagrees, and so much so that in the iPhone 13 still adopts the solution. And not only that, the new Macbooks Pro will be able to receive this design feature, and apparently Samsung may be interested in it too.

According to the reputable insider Ice Universe, the South Korean can use the notch on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which would thus reach 96, 3% of screen usage. Tablets have also been undergoing edge reduction in recent years, but until then, they were comfortable enough for the manufacturer to insert the front-facing camera there. With the future device, the company seems to want to follow the look of the Galaxy S, with edges so thin that they hardly weigh visually on the screen.

(Image: Reproduction/Ice Universe)

What would most attract attention in this case would be the reasonably wide space for the camera to shelter. Samsung doesn’t have a technology like Apple’s Face ID, which requires dedicated hardware for facial biometrics. According to the published rendering, however, the company should take advantage of the space to insert a secondary sensor, which remains to be seen if it would help with background blur tasks, or if it would be an ultrawide lens for wider video calls.

For now this is a feature only planned for the Tab S8 Ultra — which promises to be Samsung’s most advanced model for the next generation. As with the cell phone segment, there would be less sophisticated variants with possibly fewer features. For example, a conventional Tab S8 may not bring notch, either because it bets on a design with less refined edges, or because it embeds a less sophisticated frontal photographic system, thus requiring less physical space.

Low expectations