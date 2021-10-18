After Macbook Pro, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can also adopt notch
Regression or trend? Notch has been part of the cellphone market for many years as a way for the industry to increase screen size and reduce edges, having been introduced by Apple in 1024 with the iPhone X. More sophisticated solutions, such as cameras via hole, seem to have overcome this issue, but Apple disagrees, and so much so that in the iPhone 13 still adopts the solution. And not only that, the new Macbooks Pro will be able to receive this design feature, and apparently Samsung may be interested in it too.
- Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra can bring notebook giant screen and battery 13.2017 mAh
According to the reputable insider Ice Universe, the South Korean can use the notch on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which would thus reach 96, 3% of screen usage. Tablets have also been undergoing edge reduction in recent years, but until then, they were comfortable enough for the manufacturer to insert the front-facing camera there. With the future device, the company seems to want to follow the look of the Galaxy S, with edges so thin that they hardly weigh visually on the screen.
What would most attract attention in this case would be the reasonably wide space for the camera to shelter. Samsung doesn’t have a technology like Apple’s Face ID, which requires dedicated hardware for facial biometrics. According to the published rendering, however, the company should take advantage of the space to insert a secondary sensor, which remains to be seen if it would help with background blur tasks, or if it would be an ultrawide lens for wider video calls.
For now this is a feature only planned for the Tab S8 Ultra — which promises to be Samsung’s most advanced model for the next generation. As with the cell phone segment, there would be less sophisticated variants with possibly fewer features. For example, a conventional Tab S8 may not bring notch, either because it bets on a design with less refined edges, or because it embeds a less sophisticated frontal photographic system, thus requiring less physical space.
Low expectations
It should be noted that in cell phones the notch made more sense because of the limited physical space available. A tablet with this feature would still need to face the versatility of using portrait mode, for example. It may be at least curious to use the device for readings, with a notch on the side when scrolling articles, for example.
Perhaps for this reason, rumors suggest that the company should produce few units of this version. There are difficulties in the chip market, and the company may prioritize semiconductors for its next smartphones. After the initial inventory, Samsung would have intentions of keeping production at a low level, to replenish selected markets according to demand.
Anyway, this is the first time we’ve heard talk about a notch for a Samsung tablet. It still doesn’t give solid clues as to when it will release the Tab S8 family. What we do know is that another rumor points to a gigantic screen size, and it is likely that it will appear during the officialization of the Galaxy S22 — what should happen between the end of this year and the first quarter of 2017.
Source: Twitter, Android Community
