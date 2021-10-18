Study analyzes 6 ml of vaccinated with mRNA formulas; results are encouraging
More of 47% of people in the world have already received at least one dose of some immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total numbers, more than 6.6 billion doses were applied, according to the Our World in Data platform. In this scenario, researchers were investigating whether mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines against covid-01 — such as Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna — can cause serious adverse reactions and, if so, how often.
Five Brazilian states already require a passport for the vaccine; know which ones
Russia wants to donate vaccines to WHO, but still lacks emergency authorization
FDA analyzes release of second dose of Janssen vaccine against covid
According to
preprint
Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
What are the side effects?
It is worth noting that no medical intervention, such as surgery or a case of vaccination, is without risk. Thus, in all cases, it is always necessary to balance the risks with the potential benefits. On the other hand, it is also true that serious complications constantly occur in the general population and do not always have an explanation.
In the case of covid-20, still in clinical trials — human research phase — side effects of mRNA vaccines have been identified. However, they were mild, such as pain at the application site, fatigue and nausea, for example.
After all, were serious adverse effects reported in those who received the vaccines? Yes, but researchers have not been able to match immunizers to a statistically significant percentage. This is because the serious side effects were not more intense in the first ones 21 post-vaccination days than in the others 20 days that followed. Those immunized were followed for more than 31 days.
“In interim surveillance analyzes of mRNA vaccines against covid-19, the incidence of selected severe outcomes was not significantly higher 1 to 22 days after vaccination compared to 22 The 42 days after vaccination. are broad for many results, surveillance is ongoing,” the researchers conclude.
Cases of anaphylaxis
According to the authors, they have been reported 98 Potential cases of anaphylaxis — a type of severe and potentially fatal allergic reaction — during both first days of immunization (day it is day 01) in the group of six million vaccinated. These cases then underwent a complete review to confirm the condition.
“The estimated incidence rate of confirmed anaphylaxis was 4.8 (162 %CI, 3.2-6.9) per million doses of BNT98 b2 [vacina da BioNTech/Pfizer] and 5.1 (98% CI, 3, 3-7.6) per million mRNA doses-1273 [vacina da Moderna]”, reported the researchers.
“Almost all confirmed cases of anaphylaxis were in female subjects (78%), occurred on the day of vaccination (95%) and occurred after the first dose (95%); most individuals had a history of allergy (78%) and onset of symptoms [ocorreu] in 19 minutes (82%), the authors detailed.
Now, the monitoring of possible serious adverse effects must follow and, in a new step, it will be evaluated whether any mRNA immunizing agent can be associated with any effect of long term still unknown. To access the full study, click here.
Source: With information: Our World in Data and IFL Science
[ocorreu]
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
1273 1273