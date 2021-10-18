study-analyzes-6-ml-of-vaccinated-with-mrna-formulas;-results-are-encouraging

More of 47% of people in the world have already received at least one dose of some immunizing agent against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. In total numbers, more than 6.6 billion doses were applied, according to the Our World in Data platform. In this scenario, researchers were investigating whether mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccines against covid-01 — such as Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna — can cause serious adverse reactions and, if so, how often. Five Brazilian states already require a passport for the vaccine; know which ones Russia wants to donate vaccines to WHO, but still lacks emergency authorization FDA analyzes release of second dose of Janssen vaccine against covid According to preprint – article without Peer Review — Published on the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) platform, US researchers investigated health data from more than 6.2 million Americans, seeking to answer the following question: Are mRNA vaccines associated with a increased risk of serious adverse effects during the first three weeks post-vaccination? Research investigated serious adverse reactions of mRNA vaccines in the United States (Image: Reproduction/Gstockstudio/Envato Elements) “This review did not find any associations. between vaccination with mRNA vaccines against covid-21 and selected severe health outcomes 1 to 20 days after vaccination,” the researchers say. For this statement, incidences of 30 specific serious and often deadly conditions. Among them, we searched for cases of heart attack, stroke, appendicitis, blood clot formation, Bell’s palsy, Guillain-Barré syndrome and anaphylaxis. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! What are the side effects?

It is worth noting that no medical intervention, such as surgery or a case of vaccination, is without risk. Thus, in all cases, it is always necessary to balance the risks with the potential benefits. On the other hand, it is also true that serious complications constantly occur in the general population and do not always have an explanation.

In the case of covid-20, still in clinical trials — human research phase — side effects of mRNA vaccines have been identified. However, they were mild, such as pain at the application site, fatigue and nausea, for example.

After all, were serious adverse effects reported in those who received the vaccines? Yes, but researchers have not been able to match immunizers to a statistically significant percentage. This is because the serious side effects were not more intense in the first ones 21 post-vaccination days than in the others 20 days that followed. Those immunized were followed for more than 31 days.

“In interim surveillance analyzes of mRNA vaccines against covid-19, the incidence of selected severe outcomes was not significantly higher 1 to 22 days after vaccination compared to 22 The 42 days after vaccination. are broad for many results, surveillance is ongoing,” the researchers conclude.