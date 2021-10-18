marvel's-guardians-of-the-galaxy:-pc-play-requirements

Eidos-Montréal and Square Enix have released the minimum requirements to play Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the game of Guardians of the Galaxy, on PC. The information is on the game’s official Steam page.

Preview Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy | Too Chaotic

Guardians of the Galaxy: Lovely video shows Cosmo behind the scenes in the game

Midnight Suns: Watch the gameplay of Marvel’s new game

Get ready for do a good cleaning of the machine’s storage: the game requires amazing 127 GB of free space to run. That’s little compared to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, which needs 231 GB, but quite a lot compared to Microsoft Flight Simulator, which demands 64 GB. We still don’t know if the console versions will also need this same storage space.

Back to top button