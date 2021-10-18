google-pixel-6-shows-box-and-accessories-in-first-leaked-unboxings

Google doesn’t have a good track record when it comes to leak containment. In recent years, the search giant has suffered from the early disclosure of details of releases such as Nest Audio and virtually every generation of Pixel phones. Trying to prevent this from being a problem, this year, the company made the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro official well before their arrival on the market.

The efforts were not enough , and the leaks have already revealed prices, commercials, official cases and the features that the devices will offer. Now, concluding the already extensive list of information, two Twitter users have had access to Pixel units and have published the phone’s first unboxings, confirming not very pleasant news.

Pixel 6 wins first unboxing video

Users Egor and Mincu Andrei released videos and images of the box and accessories that come with Pixel 6. The model in question arrives at Sorta Seafoam, following Google’s trend of naming the colors with puns, which features a metallic structure in black and back panels in a soft shade of green.

The units of Mincu Andrei, in particular, seem to be European models, which only support 5G networks in Sub 6 GHz — mmWave connectivity, faster, must be available in the US only. Other aspects confirmed by the leak include the device’s screen size, which will feature a 6.4-inch panel, and the storage of 83 GB.

The bad news is the accessories — Google follows Apple and Samsung by not including the charger in the box, offering only a charging cable, brand stickers and a USB-C to USB-A adapter for fast file transfer between cell phones or use of accessories. At least, as is the case with the South Korean giant, the connection is USB-C, with wide compatibility.

Google cell phone will be made official this Tuesday ( 16)

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be made official at a Google event scheduled for this Tuesday, 16 October, at 16 at Brasília time. Focused on Artificial Intelligence, the devices are equipped with the new Google Tensor chip and Android 02, promising to deliver high performance with wide possibility of customization.