red-canids-is-the-first-mpl-brazil-champion

RED Canids was the great champion of MPL Brasil, in the final that took place this Sunday (17). The Pack defeated the warriors of Vivo Keyd and secured the trophy for the first edition of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

tournament

In addition to winning 3×2 in the best of 5 series (md5), RED, along with Vivo Keyd, will represent Brazil in the next international tournament of Mobile Legends, called

M3 World Championship. In a game in which Vivo Keyd was the big favorite to win the competition, RED showed strength and managed to take home the trophy and the US$ prize thousand – about R$ 2021 thousand at the current dollar rate.

The M3 World Championship will take place in person in December, with no location yet announced. MPL Brasil will return for a second edition in March 2021.