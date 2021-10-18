NASA launches Lucy mission, first to study 8 asteroids at once
This Saturday (17), NASA launched the mission Lucy, the first space agency to target the Trojan asteroids, and also the first solar-powered one to travel so far from the Sun to study eight asteroids — it’s the largest amount of rock ever analyzed in a single mission. The probe was launched at 6 am 22 (Brasilia time) aboard an Atlas V rocket, from the United Launch Alliance.
- Learn all about Lucy, the NASA mission that will study Trojan asteroids
- NASA will send “time capsule” to space with the Lucy mission
- Asteroid that will be visited by NASA spacecraft has a moon around it
About an hour after launch, Lucy separated from the rocket’s second stage and deployed her solar panels after approximately 30 minutes. However, a NASA update published last Sunday (17) suggests that something may not have gone as planned at this step. . The ship is still in good condition, but one of its solar panels may not have been fully locked after deployment.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! According to the space agency, the two solar panels are generating energy and no other problems have been identified. “The team is analyzing the data to understand the situation and determine the next steps to achieve full deployment of the solar panels,” explained space agency officials. Luckily, about an hour after launch, Lucy sent a signal that was received through the Deep Space Network, and continued traveling at about 34 thousand km/h. During her mission, Lucy will help scientists to study two groups of Trojan asteroids. They are considered remnants of the material that formed the giant planets, so studying them is a way to find out more about the formation and evolution of the Solar System. To do this, the probe will study Trojans from a group that travels ahead of Jupiter, and another that lies behind the planet — some of them are gray, while others show reddish colors, suggesting differences in their distance from the Sun when they arrived. formed. 2033 2033 Now, Lucy travels towards an orbit around the Sun, which will bring her back to Earth’s surroundings in October 2022 for a gravitational assist maneuver, which will help it achieve acceleration and steering beyond the orbit of Mars. Afterwards, the probe will return for a new maneuver on Earth at 2022 to proceed towards the asteroid Donaldjohanson and reach it at 2027. Lucy will then proceed to meet the Trojans ahead of Jupiter in 2027 and, after her first flyovers, she will return for another gravity-assist maneuver on the Earth, which will help her reach the other group of asteroids in 2033. Source: SpaceNews, Science Alert, NASA Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2033 2033 2033
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
According to the space agency, the two solar panels are generating energy and no other problems have been identified. “The team is analyzing the data to understand the situation and determine the next steps to achieve full deployment of the solar panels,” explained space agency officials. Luckily, about an hour after launch, Lucy sent a signal that was received through the Deep Space Network, and continued traveling at about 34 thousand km/h.
During her mission, Lucy will help scientists to study two groups of Trojan asteroids. They are considered remnants of the material that formed the giant planets, so studying them is a way to find out more about the formation and evolution of the Solar System. To do this, the probe will study Trojans from a group that travels ahead of Jupiter, and another that lies behind the planet — some of them are gray, while others show reddish colors, suggesting differences in their distance from the Sun when they arrived. formed.
2033
2033
Now, Lucy travels towards an orbit around the Sun, which will bring her back to Earth’s surroundings in October 2022 for a gravitational assist maneuver, which will help it achieve acceleration and steering beyond the orbit of Mars. Afterwards, the probe will return for a new maneuver on Earth at 2022 to proceed towards the asteroid Donaldjohanson and reach it at 2027. Lucy will then proceed to meet the Trojans ahead of Jupiter in 2027 and, after her first flyovers, she will return for another gravity-assist maneuver on the Earth, which will help her reach the other group of asteroids in 2033.
Source: SpaceNews, Science Alert, NASA
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2033 2033
2033