nasa-launches-lucy-mission,-first-to-study-8-asteroids-at-once

According to the space agency, the two solar panels are generating energy and no other problems have been identified. “The team is analyzing the data to understand the situation and determine the next steps to achieve full deployment of the solar panels,” explained space agency officials. Luckily, about an hour after launch, Lucy sent a signal that was received through the Deep Space Network, and continued traveling at about 34 thousand km/h.

During her mission, Lucy will help scientists to study two groups of Trojan asteroids. They are considered remnants of the material that formed the giant planets, so studying them is a way to find out more about the formation and evolution of the Solar System. To do this, the probe will study Trojans from a group that travels ahead of Jupiter, and another that lies behind the planet — some of them are gray, while others show reddish colors, suggesting differences in their distance from the Sun when they arrived. formed.