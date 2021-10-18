how-to-hide,-pin,-and-filter-chats-in-microsoft-teams

Microsoft Teams (Android | iOS | Windows | macOS | Web) is a platform aimed at business communication that offers several features and functions to its users. Some of them allow you to hide, fix and even filter chats.

This is very interesting, as you can pin the conversations you access most often, hide the ones you don’t want to leave visible, and do a more detailed search using filters , to find them more easily.

Are you interested? Know that this can be done quickly and conveniently on your mobile or PC. Check out below how to hide, fix and filter chats in Microsoft Teams!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! On your cell phone Step 1 : open the Microsoft Teams app on your mobile, go to the “Chat” tab in the In the lower menu, find the conversation you want to fix or hide and press your finger on it for a moment.

Open the app of Microsoft Teams, go to the “Chat” tab and press your finger on a conversation you want to hide or pin (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: in the lower menu that opens then select “Pin chat” or “Hide chat”.

In the opened menu, select “Pin chat” or “Hide chat” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogn O)

Step 3 : Back to the home screen, tap the “Filter” icon in the upper right corner. For a more detailed search, tap the “Filter” icon in the upper right corner (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 4 : in the open menu then select whether you want to filter by unread conversations, muted conversations or meetings. In the menu that opens then, select one of the filters (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) Step 5 : Once that’s done, locate the conversation through the filter you’ve chosen. To end the search, just click on the “X” next to the filter. Search the conversations using the filter you chose (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno) On PC Step 1 : Open the Microsoft Teams app on your PC and find the conversation you want to fix, click on the “Three dots” next to it and select “Fix”. If you want to undo the action, just open the same menu and select “Unpin”.

Access Teams on PC, click on “Three dots” and select “Place” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2

: to hide a conversation, just click on the “Three dots” and select “Hide”.

Accessing the same menu, it is possible to “Hide” the conversation (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3

: to find a conversation hidden, search for it. If you want, click on the “Three dots” and select “Unhide”.

To make the conversation visible, search for it and select “Unhide” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4

: to do a search more detailed by chats, click on the “Filter” icon in the upper corner of the “Chat” section.

To make a detailed search, click on the “Filter” icon (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5

: click on the “Three dots” and select whether you want to filter by unread conversations, muted conversations or meetings. Once this is done, it will also be possible to search for a name.

Enter a name or select other filter options (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! Now you can hide, pin and filter conversations in Microsoft Teams via mobile or PC.