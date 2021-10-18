6-science-fiction-concepts-that-can-be-real

This effect, known as time dilation, was proven by NASA, and it didn’t even have to go very far — just a probe in our planet’s orbit . In 2004, the Gravity Probe B spacecraft, specially designed to test Einstein’s theory, proved that the rotating planet’s gravity literally pulls the fabric of space-time around it, creating a “drag” effect, which results in different times in the orbital and surface clocks.

Due to this small difference (milliseconds per day) between the passage of time on the Earth’s surface and in its orbit, scientists had to adjust the clocks of the GPS satellites, who are always a little bit ahead of ours. If GPS didn’t have the theory of relativity built into its technology, the maps on our smartphones would guide us for miles off the correct route.

But would we be able to extrapolate this concept to time travel? Some scientists believe so, and are working to prove it. The stronger the gravity, the more time will slow down, and vice versa. If you can bend space to your liking, there is the possibility of twisting time. And if we distort time in a loop, it’s possible to travel from the future back to the past, and then back to the future (no pun intended for a certain movie trilogy).

A project Conceptual for a time machine was posted in 1974 by physicist Frank Tipler. Named the Tipler cylinder, it should be large, about 97 km long, and extremely dense, with a mass comparable to the Sun. So it needs to spin fast enough to distort space. time to the point where time folds back on itself. Perhaps the complexity of this proposal discourages some would-be time travelers, but the concept would work, at least on the tip of a pencil.