6-science-fiction-concepts-that-can-be-real

In day 19 October 2004, William Shatner, actor who played Captain Kirk in the classic series of Star Trek, went to space in a rocket from the company Blue Origin. In the year of 1966, when Shatner began to live the adventures in places “where no man has gone before”, leaving the planet was something possible only on TV screens and the pages of books. Humanity had not yet set foot on the Moon and the world was afraid of experiencing an apocalypse because of the Cold War.

    Today, going into space seems trivial. At least once every six months, astronauts are launched on rockets to travel to the International Space Station, where they perform scientific experiments in microgravity and share with the world what it is like to live off Earth. Now, thanks to companies like Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and SpaceX, civilians can spend time off-planet too — and Shatner can confidently cite writer Douglas Coupland’s slogan: “Science fiction is now just fiction.”

    However, although many technologies predicted by sci-fi already exist today, some still remain in the realm of ideas. Or rather, of scientific theories. That’s because concepts like time travel, wormholes, teleportation, and warp space are possible in Albert Einstein’s equations and quantum mechanics. Here are some of them.

      Wormhole

      Simulation of a traversable wormhole which connects the square in front of the Physics Institutes of the University of Tübingen with the sand dunes near Boulogne-sur-Mer in northern France (Image: Reproduction/Philippe E. Hurbain/Wikimedia Commons)

      Since the existence of black holes no longer a doubt to become a certainty, some theoretical physicists turned their attention to a similar concept, but at the same time, opposite: the wormholes, a kind of anomaly in space-time that allowed access to regions in the confines of the universe in the blink of an eye.

      Just like your “pro imos”, black holes, wormholes are a prediction of Einstein’s General Relativity. Not that the most famous German physicist of all time ever said that wormholes exist, but his equations point to it. One of the best known models is the Schwarzschild wormhole, also called Einstein-Rosen bridges.

      This model describes a bridge between distant areas of space, connecting them. One of the wormhole’s “mouths” could appear here, near Earth, and the other could open in a distant galaxy. So, if you can cross the bridge, you’ll reach that galaxy in a matter of minutes, because the spacetime of both regions is superimposed.

        Simulation of the two “mouths” of a wormhole and, in the middle, the “throat” (Image: Reproduction/Wikipedia Creative Commons)

        Who This conclusion was reached by Einstein and his colleague Nathan Rosen, who were trying to solve questions of Einstein’s field equations by combining the models of a black hole and a white hole. This is theoretically possible because, in General Relativity, spacetime can be distorted and compressed by any matter that has mass — and this distortion is the phenomenon we call gravity.

        If we imagine space as a two-dimensional surface, a wormhole would appear as a hole in that surface, forming a “tube” and then re-emerging in another “mouth”. However, if you are on a ship and enter a wormhole, you probably won’t notice, as this “tube” has no walls. It is a distortion in space just like any other gravitational field.

        (Image: Reproduction/ESO/L. Sidewalk)

        Unfortunately, as John A. Wheeler and Robert W. Fuller demonstrated in an article published in 1962, this type of wormhole is unstable and will collapse instantly , as soon as you graduate. This collapse would be so fast that not even a particle of light would have time to pass through the passage. But another idea came later, to get our hopes up: the wormhole could remain “throat” open if we used something known as “exotic matter.” A fancy name for matter that has negative mass-energy.

        The problem is that, to date, no scientist has found evidence for the existence of such matter, so wormholes, except in this model, they are still unfeasible. But physicists have not yet given up, and to find a solution, they are even trying to replace Einstein’s theory with something that unifies gravity and quantum mechanics. In other words, as with the mysteries that occur inside a black hole, wormholes could be discovered when science finds the much-desired Theory of Everything.

        Spatial fold

        NASA scientists collaborated with a 3D artist to produce realistic concepts of what a space-folding device could look like ( Image: Reproduction/Mark Rademaker/Holland Space Yards/NASA)

        If you’ve watched the Star Trek

          series, you’re probably familiar with the term “space warp”. For the writers, it was something that made the fiction seem a little more plausible (at least they did better than the Star Wars crew and their confusion with the ship’s “parsec” of Han Solo). Well, warp space remained restricted to the world of fiction, but things changed in 1994, when a physicist showed that we could bring it to reality. But first, let’s understand the concept.

          When Einstein postulated that space and time are one, a universe of ideas emerged from the pencil points of theoretical physicists around the globe. They studied General Relativity and field equations in such a way that Einstein himself doubted many of the results found, even though, in mathematics, everything was correct. Among these ideas is the space fold.

          Illustration shows how spacetime is compressed in front of the warp spacecraft and expanded behind, making the spacecraft travel greater distances without having to travel at the speed of light (Image: Reproduction/Anderson Institute of Technology)

          Although it seems a wormhole, folding space is a different concept. Here, space-time is distorted and causes matter to move according to this distortion, and reach unimaginable distances, without the need to fly in a spaceship at the speed of light, for example. The problem is to find ways to manipulate the fabric of spacetime in this way.

          In 1994, physicist Miguel Alcubierre proposed a technology that would allow the creation of a “bubble” in space-time, which could create a kind of “mat” (those that accelerate locomotion of people in subways, for example) in space. In the treadmill analogy, you are standing still, but relative to an outside observer you are moving, moving in space. The “magic” of the thing is that spacetime can work (more or less) like this treadmill, only at incredible speeds.

          Simplified diagram of space folding proposed by Alcubierre (Image: Reproduction/Applied Physis)

          In practical terms, a warp spaceship contracts spacetime with its engine, and expands it behind itself, to make its path shorter. This proposal is difficult to understand intuitively because our brains cannot imagine spacetime as Einstein’s mathematics describes. But if we could, folding space might look pretty obvious.

          On the other hand, there are some problems, such as the need for something that may not exist: negative energy. In general relativity, all energy is greater than zero at all times and places we look in the universe, which is precisely why all energy is connected to mass. If dark energy exists, it must be connected to a negative mass, which leads us to the same problem as wormholes.

          Time travel

          (Image: Reproduction/Universal Pictures)

          One of the most recurrent themes in science fiction, time travel is also a possible concept — at least in the mathematics of General Relativity. In fact, it’s not all that different from the principles governing warp space and the wormhole, as time and space are inextricably connected. This implies that gravity can affect the speed of our clocks.

          If astronauts could travel close to a black hole, for example, the effects would be dire for their families: as long as they they would be only a few years older, decades would pass here on Earth. This is because the black hole would exert a gravitational effect much greater than that of Earth.

          (Image: Reproduction/Johnson Martin)

          This effect, known as time dilation, was proven by NASA, and it didn’t even have to go very far — just a probe in our planet’s orbit . In 2004, the Gravity Probe B spacecraft, specially designed to test Einstein’s theory, proved that the rotating planet’s gravity literally pulls the fabric of space-time around it, creating a “drag” effect, which results in different times in the orbital and surface clocks.

          Due to this small difference (milliseconds per day) between the passage of time on the Earth’s surface and in its orbit, scientists had to adjust the clocks of the GPS satellites, who are always a little bit ahead of ours. If GPS didn’t have the theory of relativity built into its technology, the maps on our smartphones would guide us for miles off the correct route.

            Illustration of space-time distortion by Earth’s gravity from the Gravity Probe B probe (Image: Reproduction/NASA)

            But would we be able to extrapolate this concept to time travel? Some scientists believe so, and are working to prove it. The stronger the gravity, the more time will slow down, and vice versa. If you can bend space to your liking, there is the possibility of twisting time. And if we distort time in a loop, it’s possible to travel from the future back to the past, and then back to the future (no pun intended for a certain movie trilogy).

            A project Conceptual for a time machine was posted in 1974 by physicist Frank Tipler. Named the Tipler cylinder, it should be large, about 97 km long, and extremely dense, with a mass comparable to the Sun. So it needs to spin fast enough to distort space. time to the point where time folds back on itself. Perhaps the complexity of this proposal discourages some would-be time travelers, but the concept would work, at least on the tip of a pencil.

            Universes parallels

            (Image: Reproduction/Netflix/13 Laps Entertainment/Monkey Massacre)

            There are many scientific concepts that address the possibility of existing not just ours. universe, but many others, each with their own versions of Earth (or not). One of the fields investigating this area is quantum mechanics, but it is important to remember that it all depends on how quantum laws are interpreted.

            One of the interpretations is that many parallel worlds they constantly branch off from each other, moment by moment. This idea was formulated by Hugh Everett to explain some non-deterministic processes important to quantum mechanics, and many different versions of this “many worlds” hypothesis emerged later, but with the same key concepts.

            Schrödinger’s box diagram; the cat is alive and dead, in a state of superimposed realities, until the box opens (Image: Reproduction/Dhatfield/Wikimedia)

            Imagine a fox that tries to catch the grapes, as in the famous fable, but cannot reach the branches of the tree. Refusing to admit failure, the fox turns and says the grapes didn’t look so tasty and walks away. However, this decision has implications, according to theories such as Heisenberg’s Uncertainty Principle and Schrodinger’s Cat in the Box.

            The result, to sum up, is that the fox’s decision triggered a series of different decisions. This results in the “creation” of other worlds in which the fox took a different attitude. Thus, there are a number of possibilities for the end of the story, and each possibility generates a world totally separate from ours, hidden and inaccessible—unless someone finds some way to open a passage.

            Multiverse

            (Picture: Playback/Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

            With so many possibilities for parallel worlds, scientists speculate that the infinite set of “child worlds” (those overlapping realities that split into parallel worlds) result in something called a “multiverse”. Infinite universes are a consequence of the scientific theories reported above, so it may be that more than one proposal for these universes is correct.

            There are also many possibilities for this set of universes. They can be like ours, but with different details, or they can be governed by other physical laws. For example, the Big Bang in other universes could have occurred in other ways, resulting in other initial configurations for the formation of those universes.

            Incidentally, this was the theme of the last work of Stephen Hawking. Along with theorist Thomas Hertog, he published an article that tries to prove that it is possible to observe the cosmos and find evidence of these hitherto inaccessible places.

            Teleportation

            518310 (Image: Reproduction/CBS Corporation)

            Perhaps this is the most unlikely of the “realistic” concepts of science fiction. We won’t say it’s impossible, as some argue that quantum mechanics allows for quantum teleportation, in which the quantum state in one particle (a) would be copied into another particle (b), regardless of distance. But, you might have noticed by now, there are several problems if we try to apply this concept in the world on a large scale.

            The first problem is that quantum teleportation destroys the quantum state of the particle ” a”, so it really looks like she was transported from one place to another. The big question (which is even philosophical) is: has particle “b” become particle “a”? If the answer is yes, what happens to the “essence” of the “b” particle? teleported to another location, have all the subatomic particles in your body copied to other particles at the target location. If this is the case, it is possible that your body will be reconstructed, because the information (configurations) of the particles is never lost due to the entropy of the universe. But is the person who arrives at the destination really you?

            There is a philosophical paradox to this. Suppose you have a boat stuck at the dock but haven’t used it for a long time. It went through a lot of rain and bad weather and started to deteriorate. So, you hire some people to, little by little, change the wood in the structure. Over the course of a year, all the wood has been replaced and your boat is brand new. The question is: is this the same boat? In teleportation, will you arrive at the target location, or will it be someone else, a clone, while you disappear? Finally, would your clone have the same consciousness, personality and memories that you carry?

            Source: Mashable, Scientific American, Live Science

            Did you like this article?

