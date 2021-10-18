6 Science Fiction Concepts That Can Be Real
In day 19 October 2004, William Shatner, actor who played Captain Kirk in the classic series of Star Trek, went to space in a rocket from the company Blue Origin. In the year of 1966, when Shatner began to live the adventures in places “where no man has gone before”, leaving the planet was something possible only on TV screens and the pages of books. Humanity had not yet set foot on the Moon and the world was afraid of experiencing an apocalypse because of the Cold War.
Today, going into space seems trivial. At least once every six months, astronauts are launched on rockets to travel to the International Space Station, where they perform scientific experiments in microgravity and share with the world what it is like to live off Earth. Now, thanks to companies like Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and SpaceX, civilians can spend time off-planet too — and Shatner can confidently cite writer Douglas Coupland’s slogan: “Science fiction is now just fiction.”
However, although many technologies predicted by sci-fi already exist today, some still remain in the realm of ideas. Or rather, of scientific theories. That’s because concepts like time travel, wormholes, teleportation, and warp space are possible in Albert Einstein’s equations and quantum mechanics. Here are some of them.
Wormhole
When Einstein postulated that space and time are one, a universe of ideas emerged from the pencil points of theoretical physicists around the globe. They studied General Relativity and field equations in such a way that Einstein himself doubted many of the results found, even though, in mathematics, everything was correct. Among these ideas is the space fold.
