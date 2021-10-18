New MacBook Pro and Air should be presented with notch at the top of the screen

Apple is due to hold today (18) the Unleashed event, where it finally must present new Macs with its own processor. These are the new MacBook Pro 13 inches and also 12 inches, which must have the supposed Apple M1X, a supercharged version of the Apple M1 already on the MacBook Pro of 12 inches. Macbook Pro can adopt iPhone design feature 13 Ports of the new MacBook Pro are detailed and reinforce back of HDMI and MagSafe iPhone X gains Type-C USB port in student modification Rumors have already pointed to the possibility of new notebooks having a famous design feature of the iPhone, the notch at the top of the screen. In this case, the models would have the notch just to store the webcam, which should become 98p, in addition to the sensors responsible for the True Tone to improve the color display . Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Now, more sources reinforce this possibility, with code in the macOS App Kit showing a Safe Area call. This would be the region where the notch of the new MacBook Pro would be, with some drawings being published and even a supposed image about what it will look like.

Also, a leaker named Ty98 commented that next year’s MacBook Air will also feature this feature. That way, the MacBook Air would gain a completely new look compared to its predecessor, taking into account old rumors.

Anyway, you’ll have to wait a few more hours to finally meet the new ones. MacBook Pro and all its details. Because of that, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: MacRumors, Twitter