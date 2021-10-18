10-fun-facts-about-amazon-echo

Amazon has managed to enter the lives of many people with the Echo devices, which bring useful functions to everyday life, in addition to providing entertainment with skills, jokes and other fun tricks through the Alexa virtual assistant. However, there are many aspects about these products that many people don’t know about, and Canaltech shows you some of them in this article.

The most used features

Weather forecast checking is one of the most used features in Echo devices (Image: Press/Amazon)

The experience offered by Amazon’s smart speakers is enhanced with the use of skills, the special commands that you can activate through the Amazon app Alexa, and then harness the full potential of Echo devices. The most useful skills for each user may depend on one’s lifestyle and main day-to-day tasks, but some may stand out in many different cases.

As an example, several large portals in Brazil, such as Canaltech itself, bring skills for disseminating news in voice, also with the possibility of linking information to the Echo alarm clock, without the need for activation by voice command every day. The line devices are also often used to control smart home products, such as light bulbs, sockets and others.

One of the most common uses of Echo products is to check the weather forecast, which works natively (without necessarily needing a skill of its own), with automatic updates of weather information from virtually anywhere in the world, also with data about the next few days — just say theme-related commands like “Alexa, what’s the temperature tomorrow?”, or “Alexa, what’s the temperature at the moment in Tokyo?”.

In total, there are thousands of skills that help for different purposes, such as checking offers on the Amazon website, receiving recipes and nutrition tips, making donations, information about diseases (but she doesn’t it replaces a visit to the doctor!), listen to audiobooks, make calls, play music, use Echo devices as a personal trainer, among many other functions.

The most curious skills

Skill Chewbacca Chat is aimed at Star Wars fans (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

It is quite possible that the skills mentioned are already known by most users of Echo devices. However, some others stand out not necessarily for their usefulness to the general public, but for their curious character. were fed or not. However, it simply remembers a state of yes or no, that is, it is necessary to “remember” the Echo device each time the pets receive the food. Very specific.

The Roast Me skill is used to insult the owner of an Echo product. With it, Alexa will be able to spew bad words for several minutes without interruption, and continue if she receives commands like “Bring it on!” (Something like “Go ahead!”, in free translation).

One of the attractions most sought after by curious people involves the use of different voices for the responses of the Echo device. For example, it is possible to set Chewbacca’s voice to “talk”, according to certain commands. Star Wars fans should remember that the character is not exactly a great orator, and that’s why Alexa can also do the “translation” of what is being said.

Other skills have such as simple objective the quick reproduction of fun sounds, such as the Sad Trombone, which plays the characteristic sound of the wind instrument when some disappointing event occurs. The Rimshot skill plays the famous “ba-dum tss” typical of the bad pun.

