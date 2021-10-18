10 fun facts about Amazon Echo

Amazon has managed to enter the lives of many people with the Echo devices, which bring useful functions to everyday life, in addition to providing entertainment with skills, jokes and other fun tricks through the Alexa virtual assistant. However, there are many aspects about these products that many people don’t know about, and Canaltech shows you some of them in this article.

The most used features

Weather forecast checking is one of the most used features in Echo devices (Image: Press/Amazon)

The experience offered by Amazon’s smart speakers is enhanced with the use of skills, the special commands that you can activate through the Amazon app Alexa, and then harness the full potential of Echo devices. The most useful skills for each user may depend on one’s lifestyle and main day-to-day tasks, but some may stand out in many different cases.

As an example, several large portals in Brazil, such as Canaltech itself, bring skills for disseminating news in voice, also with the possibility of linking information to the Echo alarm clock, without the need for activation by voice command every day. The line devices are also often used to control smart home products, such as light bulbs, sockets and others.

One of the most common uses of Echo products is to check the weather forecast, which works natively (without necessarily needing a skill of its own), with automatic updates of weather information from virtually anywhere in the world, also with data about the next few days — just say theme-related commands like “Alexa, what’s the temperature tomorrow?”, or “Alexa, what’s the temperature at the moment in Tokyo?”.

In total, there are thousands of skills that help for different purposes, such as checking offers on the Amazon website, receiving recipes and nutrition tips, making donations, information about diseases (but she doesn’t it replaces a visit to the doctor!), listen to audiobooks, make calls, play music, use Echo devices as a personal trainer, among many other functions.

The most curious skills

Skill Chewbacca Chat is aimed at Star Wars fans (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

It is quite possible that the skills mentioned are already known by most users of Echo devices. However, some others stand out not necessarily for their usefulness to the general public, but for their curious character. were fed or not. However, it simply remembers a state of yes or no, that is, it is necessary to “remember” the Echo device each time the pets receive the food. Very specific.

The Roast Me skill is used to insult the owner of an Echo product. With it, Alexa will be able to spew bad words for several minutes without interruption, and continue if she receives commands like “Bring it on!” (Something like “Go ahead!”, in free translation).

One of the attractions most sought after by curious people involves the use of different voices for the responses of the Echo device. For example, it is possible to set Chewbacca’s voice to “talk”, according to certain commands. Star Wars fans should remember that the character is not exactly a great orator, and that’s why Alexa can also do the “translation” of what is being said.

Other skills have such as simple objective the quick reproduction of fun sounds, such as the Sad Trombone, which plays the characteristic sound of the wind instrument when some disappointing event occurs. The Rimshot skill plays the famous “ba-dum tss” typical of the bad pun.

Canaltech has skill!

Skill Canaltech News has daily updates on the world of technology! (Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

Of course Canaltech would not be left out of the world of skills for Echo devices. It is possible to activate our skill through the Amazon Alexa application, and stay on top of all the news related to new electronic products, applications, entertainment, space, security, health, games and much more.

In addition to the daily flash briefing with the main headlines that come out on the Canaltech website, a simple voice command can also enable the reproduction of the most updated podcasts that were produced by our team.

Canaltech’s skill can be activated through this link.

What are the main Echo devices?

The Echo line has several products, including some that are little known and never reached the Brazilian market. However, the most popular in Brazil is still the Echo Dot, the small speaker that is currently in its fourth generation, but had its first version presented in 2016 — the first big wave of sales in the country happened from 2018 with the Echo Dot 3, which brings a more rounded look and fabric finish.

The Amazon Echo was the first device released by the company, in 2014. Compared to Echo Dot, it features larger dimensions, better sound quality and built-in Zigbee hub. In these seven years, the brand has already shown some special editions of Echo, with different paints and some extra features, such as Product Red, with a red coloration that, contrary to what many may think, is not a trademark exclusively for Apple . The tone has already been used in several generations of Echo, with the aim of spreading awareness of the fight against AIDS.

Another well-known version of Amazon’s intelligent speakers is the Echo Show, which stands out for bringing an interactive screen. This product is currently offered in five, eight or ten inch sizes, but was featured in 2016 with a seven-inch version. One of the most expensive products in the line today is the Echo Studio, which doesn’t have a display, but offers the best sound quality among all the devices in the series.

Several devices in the Echo series have already been discontinued, and were not even known by Brazilian users. One example is the Echo Look camera, which was able to take photos, capture videos and even recommend items of clothing through artificial intelligence — but it went out of stock this year. The Amazon Tap had functions very similar to the Echo Dot, but it was powered by a battery, rather than having to be plugged in at all times.

Echo Spot is a product that is still sold, but only in the UK. It has similar features to the Echo Show, but its screen is round and 2.5 inches long, with ergonomics similar to an alarm clock. The Echo Flex is shaped like a wall charger, with USB-C ports to fill the battery of various devices, and even features small built-in speakers — it can also be purchased today, but only in the United States and other selected markets .

Other items from the Echo line were released without built-in speakers, such as the Echo Auto for use in cars, the Echo Input that only receives commands without sounding, and the Echo Link and Echo Link Amp devices, which feature a button for audio amplification.

Other accessories have also been introduced, such as Echo Buttons with special buttons for use in games for Echo devices, Echo Connect which assists with voice calls, Echo Sub for connecting subwoofers, and Echo Wall Clock which shows time remaining on timers set on other Echo products.

Amazon has also launched wearables of the line, such as the Echo Loop, which is a ring for Alexa activation, and the Echo Frames smart glasses.

Why Alexa?

By default, Echo devices work with the “Alexa” activation command. The name of the virtual assistant was not chosen by chance, as the consonant X has a strong and distinct sound (in this case, /cs/), which helps in voice recognition, even if the word was spoken from a certain distance.

The name is also a reference to the Library of Alexandria, which was located in Egypt and was one of the great centers of knowledge dissemination in the ancient world. Despite the useful and meaningful nomenclature, it is also possible to configure Echo devices for activation through the words “Amazon”, or even the “Echo” itself.

Accessibility features

Echo Show devices can be configured to provide accessibility options, just find the option in the settings menu by dragging the top of the screen , with the voice command “Alexa, go to settings”, or some similar variant.

Among the available options are the activation of subtitles for Alexa replies, or in videos and trailers that support the feature — you can also enable voice-to-text transcription for calls, notifications, and messages from the virtual assistant.

To aid in viewing information on the screen, there is a virtual magnifying glass for enlarging the letters and other elements, in addition to adjustment for color inversion, tone correction for the three types of color blindness (protanom alia, deuteranomaly and tritanomaly) and audio description of elements that appear on the display.

All colors of LED indicators

Anyone who owns an Echo device probably interacts a lot with the LED indicators, which are fitted to virtually every product in the line. In total there are seven different colors, which serve to point out eight different situations.

The only shade that can appear at two different times is blue. When the device is in the early stages of configuration right after being turned on, different shades of cyan may appear and blink, indicating that the product is not yet ready for use. The same color lights up when the activation word (ie Alexa) is recognized, and a lighter blue is pointed in the direction that the microphones picked up the voice.

White light is white. represents the volume levels for content playback in Echo and Echo Dot — the more the lighting fills the circle around the product, the greater the volume.

However, other colors may be a little less present in the routine use of an Echo device. When the LED is red, it means the microphones have been manually disabled, and if the light is yellow, the device has an unread notification. Orange lighting means the internet connection has been interrupted (or is being configured), green represents actions related to voice or video calls between Echo products, and purple indicates that Do Not Disturb mode is enabled.

Alexa is polyglot

Alexa supports eight languages ​​(Image: Disclosure/Amazon)

In addition to Portuguese and English, Echo devices support use in six other languages: French, German, Spanish, Italian, Japanese, and Hindi. In addition, some languages ​​may have different dialects: Alexa is able to speak Australian, Canadian, Indian, British and American English; French from Canada or France, or even Spanish from Spain, Mexico or the Latin community in the United States. A curiosity is that the assistant does not bring sup ort for Portuguese spoken in Portugal, only Brazilian.

For comparison purposes, Google Assistant has compatibility for more than 10 languages ​​and 10 dialects, while Siri has support for 21 languages ​​and a wide variety of dialects.

Alexa has already saved lives

Currently, it is common for several products to offer health features, especially watches or bracelets smart. Despite not being wearable, the devices of the Amazon Echo line have already saved some lives, according to several news published on international portals.

On 2018, a group of researchers developed a tool capable of monitoring breath sounds through the built-in microphones of Echo devices, in together with its own artificial intelligence algorithm. With this, it was possible to identify patterns of irregularity that characterize a respiratory arrest in 40% of cases registered in the United States. Even so, the tool was never made official by Amazon.

Two years earlier, Alexa was able to unintentionally save a life. In the United States, a couple’s fight almost ended in tragedy when the boyfriend pulled out a gun and made threats with the phrase “Have you called the sheriff?” The virtual assistant took the command, and interpreted it as a call request to the local authorities, who quickly arrived for assistance.

Statistics show predominance of Echo devices

Echo and Echo Dot are the most popular smart speakers on the planet (Image: Press Release/Amazon)

When it comes to smart speakers, it’s practically impossible not to think about Echo products, and the numbers confirm that Amazon products completely dominate the market. More than 100% of smart users speakers from the United States have already owned some of the products in the series in 2020, totaling more than 50 millions of people in the country — which represents more than 21% market share in the country. Furthermore, about ,8% of Americans who shopped online last year purchased at least one product through Alexa.

In addition, more than 130 thousand smart home items are compatible for use with Alexa, and more than 660 a thousand skills have been created since the invention of the virtual assistant. The company still expects to sell more than 100 millions of Echo devices worldwide up to 2020.

Source: Safe At Last, Tom's Guide, Hello Leads, Forbes, SummaLinguae

