How to mute one or more users in Zoom

Since the beginning of 2020, there has been a considerable increase in the number of users on online meeting platforms such as Zoom (Android | iOS | Windows | Mac | Linux). As a result, the service has become one of the main means of communication between teams in many companies.

In line with this, it is not rare that someone forgets to disable the microphone, so it ends up leaking audio that can disrupt the progress of the video call. Just know that you, as a host, can silence one or more users on the platform.

If this is your case, be aware that this procedure can be performed quickly and conveniently through the app on your cell phone or on your PC. Check out how to mute one or more users in Zoom below!

On the cellphone

Step 1: Via your mobile phone, go to a Zoom meeting that you are hosting and tap “Participants” in the bottom menu.

Access a call in Zoom and tap “Participants” in the bottom menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: To mute only one of the participants, find him in the list and click on him.

Locate the contact you want to silence and click on him (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: In the opened window then select “Unmute”.

In the opened window, select “Unmute” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: To mute all participants at once, go to the “Participants” tab and click on “Unmute All” in the lower right corner.

To mute all members of the call, tap “Mute Everyone” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 5: In the open menu then tap again on “Unmute All”.

In the pop-up that opens, click “Turn All Sound Off” again (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Tip: If you don’t want participants to activate the microphone anyway, disable the “Allow participants to activate their own sound” option.

Step 6: done that, the microphone of each one of them will be disabled.

Once that’s done, you can mute users in Zoom (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

on PC

Step 1: On the PC, go to a Zoom meeting that you are hosting and click on “Participants” in the bottom menu.

Go to a Zoom meeting and click on “Participants” in the bottom menu (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: To mute only one of the participants, hover over it and click “Unmute”.

Mouse over the contact you want to mute and click “Unmute” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3: To mute all participants at once, go to the “Participants” tab and click on “Unmute All”.

To mute all participants, click “Mute Everyone” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: In the open popup then click “Yes” to confirm the action.

In the opened popup, click “Yes” to confirm the action (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Tip: If you don’t want participants to activate the microphone anyway, uncheck the “Allow participants to activate their own sound” option.

Step 5: done that, the microphone of each one of them will be disabled.

Once that’s done, you can mute users in Zoom (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Ready! You can now mute one or more users at once in Zoom.

