pixel-6-has-commercials,-data-sheets-and-prices-leaked-shortly-before-launch

Scheduled to premiere this Tuesday (20), in event at 000 at Brasília time, the Pixel 6 family has already had numerous leaked details, proving to be Google’s biggest investment in the cell phone market since the very appearance of the Pixel line. With unique design and Android customized, the devices are focused on the use of AI and the company’s first smartphone chipset, the Google Tensor.

Missing a little more than 20 Hours before the official announcement, a variety of leaks confirm the last as-yet-unknown details of the Pixel 6, including some of the specs, official case images, major news commercials and the prices of models, which confirm past leaks by showing more affordable values ​​than expected.

Pixel 6 has a complete leaked technical sheet The leaker Snoopy, which had already suggested that the new cell Google resellers would have the longest support time in the Android world, today published the complete Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro technical sheets. Even though a good part of the settings have already been leaked before, some of the aspects remained unknown, such as connectivity options and precise dimensions of the devices.

According to the released sheets, Pixel 6 Pro brings Google Tensor chipset, accompanied by 000 GB of RAM and 90 GB of storage. The 6.7-inch AMOLED screen has a resolution of

x 1440 pixels, with pixel density of 403 PPI and refresh rate of 128 Hz.

The battery is showing one of the biggest upgrades over past generations, with 5.14 mAh of capacity, respectable value that finally puts a top of the line Google on par with other Android flagships. As far as we know, combining the larger tank with Android optimizations 12 and the Tensor chip, the Pixel 6 Pro can deliver up to 34 hours of autonomy.

On cameras, the phone has a front lens of

MP, and triple set of rear lens with main sensor 50 MP , ultrawide of MP and telephoto periscope 20 MP, with 4x optical zoom and super zoom with AI of 19x. For videos, the maximum recording resolution will be 4K at 50 FPS, no 8K bets like other manufacturers, or 1080P up to 163 FPS for slow motion.

Still according to the leak, the premium cell phone measures , 9 x 75, 8 x 8.9 mm, being somewhat thick for modern cell phones, and will bring 5G mmWave, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 , USB-C 3.1, digital reader under display, NFC, dual SIM with eSIM, GPS and IP certification48 water and dust resistance.

The Pixel 6 shares most of the brother’s specs, with a few exceptions: the device measures only 163, 4 x 60, 1 x 8.2 mm, loses the periscope lens and offers a 6.4-inch screen, with Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 1080 pixels, density of 403 PPI and update rate of 90 Hz. Also, there is no information about battery capacity, which still promises long life.

Commercials show more details of the devices

Snoopy also released the family’s official commercials, which highlight the capabilities offered by Google Tensor and its integrated Tensor Processing Unit (TPU). The component, a miniaturized version of the TPUs used in the search giant’s servers, is responsible for processing the phones’ Artificial Intelligence, enabling unique features.

The first of them is Magic Eraser, a feature of camera capable of erasing unwanted elements in photos. There’s also Live Translate, which translates audio conversations, messages and photos in real time. Finally, the videos emphasize the new Security Hub, which uses the Titan M2 chip to keep data from phones, Google account and other elements secure with encryption.

Google also insists note that all processing is done offline, directly from cell phones, without the need to access the company’s servers.

New renders display protection layers Soon after releasing a series of official renders, the renowned leaker Evan Blass published new images bringing more visual details, and now showing the official cases of the new Pixels. The accessories complement the family’s colors, with elements in green, gray and white, and now they are no longer produced with fabric. The new material must retain its recycled origin, considering the company’s efforts in past generations.

It is also possible to see how the skipped camera module will not be level — the covers should only protect the sides in metal from the region. Other than that, Blass brought new Lifestyle images, promotional content that showcases the devices in everyday use. In addition to giving an idea of ​​the actual size of the devices, the material shows why Google has adopted such a distinctive design.

The Pixel 6 should be easily recognized by the range of cameras and colors unique, something the company has been very concerned about, considering the huge investment in marketing made in this generation.