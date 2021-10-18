Will LinkedIn leave China? Microsoft explains the future of the network in the Asian country
Last week, Microsoft announced that LinkedIn would be discontinued in China and, in its place, the company would launch InJobs, a unique version of LinkedIn. platform with greater focus on the search for job openings, but without elements of social networks. The change comes due to pressure from Chinese regulators regarding the content of the original service, which likely led to a wave of bans on Chinese user accounts.
Changing LinkedIn model in China may be something similar to the TikTok strategy, there called Douyin (Image: Disclosure/LinkedIn)
However, users are confused by Jian’s speech. The president’s contradictions with Microsoft’s announcement create a sense of insecurity, which has been expressed by Chinese on other digital platforms. In the country, MS’s corporate social network is especially important for entrepreneurs in very high positions, pointed out the Financial Times website.
Jian’s speeches are a relief for those who use LinkedIn in China, but in no time deny Microsoft’s earlier announcement. The president’s speech is generic in mentioning that the company will still use its international platform to connect international job openings for Chinese users — since InJobs would theoretically have this function.
Microsoft repeats TikTok strategy
If take both speeches into account and observe the social media strategy in China, what may be happening is a change from business to market adaptation. Faced with a series of demands from the Chinese government, Microsoft must have found itself with no way out but to comply with them and, to avoid confusion with the traditional LinkedIn, the service aimed at the country would need to become something else.
Similar examples of social networks with localized strategies is TikTok, which although it was created by a Chinese company, is named Douyin there. There, the application is somewhat different from the version that the rest of the world knows, as it meets the specific demands of local authorities.
Therefore, InJobs would be just the solution presented by Microsoft along the same lines. It is not known exactly how the network will look after the reconfiguration, but it would be something like LinkedIn itself, only without any interaction between users, just preserving the relationship between companies and candidates.
Source: Financial Times, The Verge
Trying to change the notion that LinkedIn is simply leaving the Asian country, the president of the network in China, Lu Jian, went public to clarify the announcement. According to him, no Chinese user would be left behind on the social network, and what would actually be happening would be a series of “strategic adjustments”, also important for creating products.
“LinkedIn will not cut investments in China, will increase them. We will not fire employees and we will definitely not leave the country”, clarifies the executive.
