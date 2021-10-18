will-linkedin-leave-china?-microsoft-explains-the-future-of-the-network-in-the-asian-country

Last week, Microsoft announced that LinkedIn would be discontinued in China and, in its place, the company would launch InJobs, a unique version of LinkedIn. platform with greater focus on the search for job openings, but without elements of social networks. The change comes due to pressure from Chinese regulators regarding the content of the original service, which likely led to a wave of bans on Chinese user accounts.

Trying to change the notion that LinkedIn is simply leaving the Asian country, the president of the network in China, Lu Jian, went public to clarify the announcement. According to him, no Chinese user would be left behind on the social network, and what would actually be happening would be a series of “strategic adjustments”, also important for creating products.

“LinkedIn will not cut investments in China, will increase them. We will not fire employees and we will definitely not leave the country”, clarifies the executive.

