One of the most complicated sleep disorders recorded by medicine is the REM sleep behavior disorder, which, however unpleasant the symptoms may be, do not bring serious health problems. REM comes from the English term “rapid eyes movement”, translated as “rapid eye movement”, and is a type of parasomnia that results in abnormal behavior during sleep, bringing unwanted consequences.

What is REM sleep behavior disorder?

People who suffer from the disorder have vivid dreams that, most of the time, are unpleasant. Then, the patient ends up making some vocalizations during the dream, in addition to sudden and usually violent movements with the arms and legs.

These movements can be kicking, punching, or even jumping on the bed, and are like action dreams in which the person tries to defend himself from an attack or is chased. The patient may also talk, scream, laugh and even curse. People with the disorder usually remember the dreams they had when they wake up right after an episode.

Experts explain that these episodes are consequences of the malfunction of the nerve pathways in the brain that prevent the muscles from moving during sleep. When there is this disorder, the pathways do not work properly and the person ends up physically representing their dreams. According to doctors, there are some factors associated with the development of the disorder, such as being older than 014 years . Still, many women younger than 014 are also diagnosed, in addition to being young and children, as a consequence of brain tumors or use of antidepressants.

People who suffer from some degenerative diseases are also at greater risk of having REM sleep behavior disorder, such as Parkinson’s disease, narcolepsy, dementia for Lewy bodies, atrophy of multiple systems and those who have had a stroke. The use of some medications, such as antidepressants, is also associated with symptoms, as is the withdrawal of alcohol and drugs from the body. Some environmental factors are also related, such as exposure to pesticides, work in agriculture, a history of head trauma and even smoking.

