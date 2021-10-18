apple-watch-series-7-vs-series-6:-what-changes-from-one-generation-to-another?

The Apple Watch Series 7 is now officially on sale with a larger screen than previous generations, but few changes in functions and monitoring of physical activity and user health. Of course, it’s worth making a comparison with the Watch Series 6 to see what’s really new and which one is worth buying, or even if it’s worth upgrading.

In the next paragraphs, Canaltech evaluates the specifications and characteristics overviews of the two models to help those in doubt between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: design and construction

Appearance of the two generations is practically the same (Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

After three generations without changing the sizes of the box and in the construction of its smart watch, Apple finally changed some physical characteristics in the Watch Series 7. Now, the device has boxes of mm or 45 mm, instead of the 41 mm or 45 mm of the Series 6 (same option available in SE, 4 and 5, inclusive).

Another novelty is the presence of dust resistance, with IP6X certification, which was not present in previous models. Otherwise, the overall look and design is basically the same on both the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Watch Series 6, with a case that has a screen on top, several sensors below, and the slots for the bracelets.

Both models can be used on either arm, with the ability to keep the buttons — a push-button and a Digital Crown with tactile feedback — in the most convenient place. The bracelets can be fitted in the way the user prefers, and the box adapts for use on the left or right wrist, with the buttons always facing the side of the hand.

The case can be found in three types of material, both in Series 7 and Series 6: titanium, stainless steel and aluminum % recycled.

Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: screen