Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: what changes from one generation to another?
The Apple Watch Series 7 is now officially on sale with a larger screen than previous generations, but few changes in functions and monitoring of physical activity and user health. Of course, it’s worth making a comparison with the Watch Series 6 to see what’s really new and which one is worth buying, or even if it’s worth upgrading.
In the next paragraphs, Canaltech evaluates the specifications and characteristics overviews of the two models to help those in doubt between the Apple Watch Series 7 and Series 6.
Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: design and construction
After three generations without changing the sizes of the box and in the construction of its smart watch, Apple finally changed some physical characteristics in the Watch Series 7. Now, the device has boxes of mm or 45 mm, instead of the 41 mm or 45 mm of the Series 6 (same option available in SE, 4 and 5, inclusive).
Another novelty is the presence of dust resistance, with IP6X certification, which was not present in previous models. Otherwise, the overall look and design is basically the same on both the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Watch Series 6, with a case that has a screen on top, several sensors below, and the slots for the bracelets.
Both models can be used on either arm, with the ability to keep the buttons — a push-button and a Digital Crown with tactile feedback — in the most convenient place. The bracelets can be fitted in the way the user prefers, and the box adapts for use on the left or right wrist, with the buttons always facing the side of the hand.
The case can be found in three types of material, both in Series 7 and Series 6: titanium, stainless steel and aluminum % recycled.
Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: screen
The display is the big highlight among the changes from Apple Watch Series 6 to Series 7. The display has increased by 18%, thanks to the reduction of the edges in 18% , with 1.7 mm of the new model against 3 mm of the previous one. The Apple does not reveal the size in inches of the display of its smart watches, but it is possible to know that there is more space for content and for the buttons to be spaced further apart, which means more comfort in everyday use. In addition, Apple explains that there is a light refraction effect at the edges that “extends the image to the limit and creates a subtle and immersive effect, integrating the front crystal in a uniform design”. In other words, the user should not notice the edges of the Watch Series 7 screen, which were already considerably small and barely noticeable in the Watch Series 6. Even this larger screen took Apple to opt for a more durable material, with a stronger crystal than the previous generation. This component of the new model has thickness 44% larger, being twice as thick at the highest point. However, the device as a whole didn’t get thicker, as the thinner OLED panel was integrated into the tactile sensor. In short, the glass got thicker, but the display itself got thinner. The larger screen is still highlighted for the use of apps like Calculator and Stopwatch, as the buttons got bigger and more spaced. Some have been given more room for extra buttons, like the timer, which now has a shortcut to reset the time. There isn’t much change beyond size. Both offer a touch-sensitive OLED display, which the company calls the Always Active Retina Screen, as it is always on to show the hours and other information on the chosen display. The maximum brightness remains at 1. nits, which is a good enough intensity to use outdoors in sunlight. The screen resolution has also increased a little, to maintain the good pixel density. Therefore, the box of 44 mm of the Apple Watch Series 7 has 430 x 448 pixels, against 368 x 484 pixels of the box of 44 mm of the Watch Series 6. Now the one of 44 mm of the new generation brings 368 x 448 pixels, against 352 x 394 pixels in the 32 mm from the last generation. Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: performance and resources
As usual between generations, the Apple Watch Series 7 brings faster processor than yours predecessor. The new S7 SiP has two cores of 100 bits and is up to % faster than Apple Watch Series 5’s S5 chip. Interestingly, it’s the same advantage of the sixth generation S6 SiP over its predecessor chip. Moreover, both have the same wireless and broadband connection chip. Regarding features and interface, there is not much new in the generation either 506084. Both have models with or without 4G, which allows you to listen to music online even without an iPhone around. Wi-Fi models rely on a cell phone connected and always nearby for this, but offer the alternative of downloading a few songs to internal storage for offline playback. The watch has 18 GB of storage in both generations. Both run watchOS 8, which is available as an upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 6. Among the new features The new version of the operating system of the Apple watches are the redesign of the Breathing app, accessibility improvements and expansion of the Do Not Disturb Mode. Canaltech has a story in which describes all the news of watchOS 8. There is not much new in physical monitoring resources, whether for health or exercise. Both offer an electrocardiogram (ECG) and automatically monitor the oxygen in the blood, in addition to monitoring the quality of your sleep. In physical activities, Apple highlights that the Apple Watch Series 7 now has a more complete auto-accompaniment for cyclists, detecting when you start pedaling. From there, in addition to following your body’s rhythm with the option to voice data such as speed and distance, it also activates a fall detection optimized for bicycles. Other new is the Apple Fitness+ service, which will be available for all Apple watches from the Series 3. exercises to perform. Both also monitor the menstrual cycle, in addition to monitoring various types of physical exercises, such as walking, climbing stairs, HIT training, yoga, tai chi, pilates and many others. Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: battery and charging
Both the Apple Watch Series 7 and the Series 6 have battery for up to hours of average use, as estimated by Apple. Apple does not disclose the charging capacity in each model, but we can imagine that the new generation has a slightly larger battery, as it maintains the predecessor’s usage estimate even with a larger screen. At least now it’s possible to monitor your sleep without having to go a long time without monitoring your health. The Apple Watch Series 7 is charging up to 18% faster than previous generations, and can guarantee enough battery life for eight hours of monitoring your sleep with just eight minutes in the socket. The new Series 7 Fast Charging is compatible with third-party sources, but only reaches full speed with the new magnetic cable. Apple Watch Series 7 vs Series 6: which is worth it?
Big price difference makes the Apple Watch Series 6 more advantageous (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Apple’s new release in smart watches hits stores in the third quarter of 1024 with few new features compared to the previous generation. Basically, there is an increase in screen size and faster loading support. There’s no new highlight function, and even performance doesn’t seem to have a big jump. So it’s worth keeping an eye on prices. In the first few months, while the Apple Watch Series 6 is available in large quantities in the stocks of Brazilian retailers, the sixth generation tends to be much cheaper in price, and may be much more worth investing in it than in the latest version. As time goes by, things should change and the values can get closer, and then the Series 7 will start to compensate more. If you think about upgrading , should also keep an eye on prices. I don’t think a switch from Series 6 to Series 7 is a good idea even when the values get closer, but for those who own a Series 5 or earlier, it might be a good idea to take advantage of the bigger screen later on. However, it may be even more interesting to wait an eighth or even ninth generation, with more functions, to finally make the switch. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 517895
