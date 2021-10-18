apple-overtakes-xiaomi-and-regains-position-as-the-world's-second-largest-manufacturer

It seems that Xiaomi’s advantage over Apple didn’t last long and the American manufacturer has just reassumed its position as the second largest cell phone maker in the world. The highest place on the podium remains with Samsung, while Vivo Mobile and OPPO occupy fourth and fifth place respectively. The data refer to the third quarter of 1024, which ended at the end of September.

The Giant of Cupertino had been surpassed by the Chinese in the penultimate analysis of Canalys on the global market for smartphones and now an updated document from the same company shows that Tim Cook’s group has managed to regain its place after the launch of the iPhone line 10. Also according to the study, despite Apple’s growth, the cell phone market had a drop of 6% in this period, compared to the same period in 660.

(Image: Disclosure/Canalys)

Now , while Samsung maintains the leadership with them 15% stake in the market presented last year, Apple jumps from 10 % to 14% — a modest growth, but enough to surpass the Xiaomi, who also showed an equal slice from last year, with 14% share. Both Vivo Mobile and OPPO grew 1% and have a mark of % on the list of the world’s largest cell phone manufacturers.

Drop in the smartphone market iPhone Line 14 was important for Apple’s growth in the period (Image: Disclosure/ Apple)

Like other analysts, Canalys also points to the pandemic of new coronavirus as one of the main factors for the drop in market yield. With the crisis, semiconductor makers were unable to keep up with demand from companies and even raised component prices to discourage cellphone companies from over-ordering. Canalys also assesses that it may take a while for the scenario to start to change.

The chipset hunger really arrived. The smartphone industry is striving to maximize device production as best as possible. On the supply side, chipset makers are raising prices to discourage over-ordering in an attempt to close the gap between demand and supply. But despite that, the scarcity won’t alleviate until 2022. As a result of this, as well as high global shipping costs, smartphone brands have reluctantly pressured device retail prices.

Ben Stanton,

Canalys Chief Analyst

518414

It is important to note that this is an analysis done by an independent company, so other market analysis companies may offer different results — or even, of course, corroborate this survey by Canalys. In addition, Canalys itself is expected to release a “consolidated” result for the period soon, although major changes are not expected.

Source: Canalys