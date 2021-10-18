whatsapp-changes-icons-to-make-them-look-greener:-see-images

WhatsApp brought to beta testers the new version 2… with bug fixes in the so-called contact card, that location in the application that contains the photo and four icons (message, phone, video call and information). The update also brings a redesign in some sections with modified icons and texts. You will be able to choose which WhatsApp data will be saved or not in the backups

WhatsApp develops another tweak to increase privacy in the app

WhatsApp prepares another new feature basic to facilitate audio recording The security setting is a good example of this: the lock icon is now transparent and the shield left the white aside to adopt the traditional greenish tone of WhatsApp. The gray ring around both has two distinct colors: dark green and light green, which allows better visual alignment for both light and dark mode users. See before and later:

The slider text about security notifications has been simplified to make everything more straightforward in the English version, although it has been kept untouched in Portuguese. As this is an experimental version, it is possible that the text will be changed in the future, but it is not possible to know for sure.

All other settings within the “Account” menu have undergone this update visual to make the app look unified: two-step confirmation, change number, request account details and delete my account.

News is available in the latest WhatsApp for Android update , so you need to download the new version to view it. There is still no forecast when the stable user will receive the new icons, especially on iOS, but as it is something quite simple and already implemented, it is likely that it will arrive in the next official update.

Last week, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on his official profile the arrival of end-to-end encryption for backups stored in the cloud. Before that, anyone with access to your iCloud or Google Drive could access the content of conversations, files and media saved there, but now you’ll need to enter a custom password (or encryption key) to view it.

