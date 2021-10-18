Kapwing: how to put subtitles on video
Currently, there are several ways to subtitle videos. And although CapCut (Android l iOS) has attracted the attention of users by offering this possibility for free, some prefer to carry out similar editions on the computer. For this reason, Canaltech introduces you to Kapwing: an online video editor. And, despite having paid plans, its free version does not disappoint.
With a very complete collection of resources, Kapwing includes several stages of editing — which, it can even be collaborative. This tutorial, however, will focus on subtitles. Check out the complete walkthrough below!
How to put subtitles in a video with Kapwing
- then, at the top of the screen, select the option “Subtitles”.
Step 3: on the left of the page, customize the subtitle appearance. You can choose font, color, text alignment, size, and other editing options. Once that’s done, click on the “Auto-generate” button and Kapwing will automatically create subtitles.
Customize the text and use the automatic subtitles mode (Picture: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
- To use the function, you need to create an account. Just enter an email address or connect to one of the suggested social networks. Then choose the video language. Per month, each user receives 20 minutes of credit for subtitles. Full access to the platform’s features is restricted to the subscription plan, which costs U$00,. Determine the language and proceed (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
Step 5: Then you will see all generated subtitles. To edit them, tap on each of them and, if you want to add text manually, tap the “Add subtitle” button.
It is also possible to add subtitles manually (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
- edit the appearance of the text and, in the field below, enter the caption. Finally, determine the range of video at which it will appear. To save the production, click on the “Done” button, which is located in the lower right corner of the screen.
Determine the style, write the text and enter a clip range for the display (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)
- Finally, select the “Export video” command at the top of the screen and then “Download” to download the project.
Ready! Now you know how to put subtitles on video with Kapwing.
