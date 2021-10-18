OnePlus Watch wins special edition of Harry Potter with exclusive design
Earlier this year, OnePlus made official its first smartwatch model, which was named, simply, as OnePlus Watch. Now, the Chinese company has just released a new version of the wearable device: the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition.
- OnePlus 9RT is advertised with high performance, competitive price and 50 MP
The clock arrives with the same specifications as the common version and differs only in its design — both physical and system interface. On the outside, it has a brown vegan leather strap embossed with the Hogwarts symbol. The wearable body also follows the pattern and is finished in copper to match the bracelet.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! The watch’s user interface is also inspired by the franchise and comes with watchface and icon themes based on the four houses of school of magic and witchcraft: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. The packaging in which the special edition is sold is also modified with aspects that refer to the franchise’s films. In terms of specifications, the watch has an AMOLED screen of 1,39 inch with resolution of 110 x 230 pixels, and IP certification50 against water and dust and resistance of up to 5 ATM for submersion in up to 50 meters. The wearable comes with cool features, such as blood oxygenation spO2 sensor, sleep, stress and heart monitor, and more 110 ways to practice physical activities. Price and availability The special edition of the watch, inspired by the Harry Potter films, arrives on the Indian market this month, with pre-sales starting on the day 20 of October. The model will cost 20.454 rupees (about R$1.454 in direct conversion), but there is no forecast for launching in other markets yet. Source: GSMArena Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The watch’s user interface is also inspired by the franchise and comes with watchface and icon themes based on the four houses of school of magic and witchcraft: Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. The packaging in which the special edition is sold is also modified with aspects that refer to the franchise’s films.
In terms of specifications, the watch has an AMOLED screen of 1,39 inch with resolution of 110 x 230 pixels, and IP certification50 against water and dust and resistance of up to 5 ATM for submersion in up to 50 meters. The wearable comes with cool features, such as blood oxygenation spO2 sensor, sleep, stress and heart monitor, and more 110 ways to practice physical activities.
Price and availability
The special edition of the watch, inspired by the Harry Potter films, arrives on the Indian market this month, with pre-sales starting on the day 20 of October. The model will cost 20.454 rupees (about R$1.454 in direct conversion), but there is no forecast for launching in other markets yet.
Source: GSMArena
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.