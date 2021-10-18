oneplus-watch-wins-special-edition-of-harry-potter-with-exclusive-design

Earlier this year, OnePlus made official its first smartwatch model, which was named, simply, as OnePlus Watch. Now, the Chinese company has just released a new version of the wearable device: the OnePlus Watch Harry Potter Edition.

The clock arrives with the same specifications as the common version and differs only in its design — both physical and system interface. On the outside, it has a brown vegan leather strap embossed with the Hogwarts symbol. The wearable body also follows the pattern and is finished in copper to match the bracelet.