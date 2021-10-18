what-do-psychopaths,-narcissists-and-machiavellians-have-in-common?-study-answers

Specialists focus every day on unraveling the different personality traits and their mysteries. That said, new research in Serbia has found evidence that the need to hurt others in order to progress is the dominant feature of what psychologists call the dark triad (Something as “dark triad”, in free translation), which consists of Machiavellian, psychopath or narcissistic people. Psychopaths and sadists tend to believe in conspiracy theories, says study

What is psychopathy? Know how to recognize the signs

The study describes Machiavellianism as a personality trait covered in manipulative tendencies, lack of morality and a cynical view of human nature, while narcissism is characterized by an exaggerated sense of importance and right, and psychopathy due to insensitivity and antisocial behavior. The researchers wanted to find the main and central element of these socially toxic traits, and for that, they made a questionnaire with 92 Serbian adults from years ago. After that, they performed statistical analyzes to detect the central variables in the collected data.

For Bojana M. Dinić, professor of psychology at the University of Novi Sad, Serbia, and lead author of the study, there is still an endless debate about the “dark core” that permeates these personalities. “Among basic personality traits described as pathological, the main candidates are honesty-humility, aggressiveness, selfishness and antagonism. And among the darkest characteristics are primary psychopathy and narcissistic rivalry”, he reveals.

The results of the study showed a wide range of traits, ranging from mild to dark, in the participating adults. “There is no central element, but several that contribute equally, such as primary psychopathy, insensitivity, pathological selfishness, Machiavellianism and narcissistic rivalry. All these central features had a clearly antagonistic content. Antagonism is characterized by hurting others in exchange for self-promotion,” the researchers conclude.

More interestingly, according to the study, the combination of antagonistic facets — insensitivity , falsehood and mania for grandeur — were in 92% of people with dark personality traits, forming a very close evidence of Despite this, having a trait as a central element does not imply that other dark traits should be included, consequently, to determine psychopathic, narcissistic, or Machiavellian personality. The study can be accessed online in the journal Current Psychology.

Another study, published in Personality and Individual Differences, also found that antagonism played a central role in this triad.

Source: Psypost