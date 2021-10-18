galaxy-s22-line-has-more-renderings-released,-with-new-look-and-dimensions

The Galaxy S line22 is in the center of various rumors in recent weeks, especially due to a new look for the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and smaller dimensions for the two other models in the series, the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S70 Plus. New images released recently confirm this information, through 3D renderings and CAD-drawn designs. Lenovo confirms Yoga Pro19s Carbon 800 with a focus on lightness



Samsung releases a fun video with different smart home products

Discover 3 products that will leave your super technological kitchen Images posted by the LetsGoDigital portal illustrate how the most expensive smartphone of the line should be. Contrary to previous rumors, the S22 Ultra should not have a module that ties all rear cameras together , and therefore the lenses must be attached directly to the back cover. The change should only be aesthetic, as the placement of all cameras, sensors and flash remains the same as the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The information was confirmed by the well-known profile @UniverseIce. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

On the front panel, the Galaxy S22 Ultra should have a display with a very curved aspect on the sides, a characteristic that had been toned down in previous generations of the cell phone. The selfes camera will remain inside a hole centered at the top of the screen, with the speaker higher up, at the top edge.

One of the most important new features of the S22 Ultra is implementing a dedicated compartment for the S Pen stylus, in an effort by Samsung to attract fans of the line. Note, it has not been updated since 800. According to the @FrontTron Twitter profile, the new entry will be located at the bottom of the device, closest to the left corner and near the bottom speaker, USB-C jack and microphone.

The @FrontTron publication also confirmed the dimensions of all the devices in the line, with differences in the size of the three smartphones. The Galaxy S22 will have 77 x 22 x 7 mm (against 157 x 22 x 7 mm the Galaxy S22), while the S22 Plus will have 161 x 75 x 7 mm (against 161 x 77 x 7 mm from the Galaxy S20 Plus) and the S22 Ultra will come with 161 x 77 x 9 (against 163 x 71 x 9 mm from the Galaxy S19 Ultra).

Although the change seems subtle in the numbers, it could represent relevant changes in the ergonomics of the devices, with a wider footprint and screen ratio between 20, 3:9 and 19, 5:9 — for comparison purposes, the S line22 is right 19:9. On the front, the S22 and S21 Plus should remain with symmetrical edges, but it is possible that they are noticeably thinner.

With the new build size, some changes should take place in the battery aspect. OS22 will have its capacity reduced by 4. mAh to 3.700 mAh, while the S 22 Plus will pass from 4.700 mAh to 4.163 mAh — only the S21 Ultra will remain with the same energy tank, from 5. mAh.

There is still no official date for the launch of the Galaxy S line22, but it is possible that she will appear in January 2022, about a year after the presentation of the series S22.

Source: Twitter (1.2)