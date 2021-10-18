how-to-add-friends-on-roblox

Playing alone is a fun activity, but with friends it’s much more. Roblox (Android | iOS | PC | XBox) allows players to add friends to engage in the various creations present in the universe created by Roblox Corporation.

will show you the process to add your friends, or a player you have met in some departure, and enjoy the next group adventure. Come with us!

By computer

Step 1: go to the official website and log into your account.

Enter in your account to start the process (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 2: enter the username of the person you want to add in the search bar and click “Search by (username) under People.

Use the search bar to find the profile of the person you want to add (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 3:

Click on “Add to izade” and wait for the user to accept your invitation.

Click on “Add Friendship” to send the request (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Mobile devices

Step 1:

access your account through the app.

Access your account through the app (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Step 2: on the home page “Amigos” will appear below your username; click.

Click on the icon to start the process on the cell phone (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screen Capture)

Step 3:

click on the magnifying glass, in the upper right corner, and search for the name of the person you want to add.

Search for the user you want to add through the magnifying glass (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screencapture)

Step 4:

Click on the add user icon in the right corner and wait for the invitation to be accepted.

Click on the icon de to send the friend request (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Now just wait for your friend to accept and play together.