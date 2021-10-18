How to add friends on Roblox
Playing alone is a fun activity, but with friends it’s much more. Roblox (Android | iOS | PC | XBox) allows players to add friends to engage in the various creations present in the universe created by Roblox Corporation.
Today,
Canaltech
will show you the process to add your friends, or a player you have met in some departure, and enjoy the next group adventure. Come with us!
By computer
Step 2: enter the username of the person you want to add in the search bar and click “Search by (username) under People.
Step 3:
Click on “Add to izade” and wait for the user to accept your invitation.
Mobile devices
Step 1:
access your account through the app.
Step 2: on the home page “Amigos” will appear below your username; click.
Step 3:
click on the magnifying glass, in the upper right corner, and search for the name of the person you want to add.
Step 4:
Click on the add user icon in the right corner and wait for the invitation to be accepted.
Now just wait for your friend to accept and play together.
