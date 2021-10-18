lenovo-confirms-yoga-pro-14s-carbon-2022-with-a-focus-on-lightness

The notebook market is very heated, with a number of different companies offering their products. Within this branch, there are categories such as gamer models or ultra-thin models, which also turn out to be quite light, facilitating portability.

Recently , Lenovo introduced four new devices already with Windows 11 from the factory, which are the Ideapad Slim 3i , Ideapad Slim 5i, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro and Lenovo Legion Slim 7. Now, the brand has confirmed the launch of a new model in the Yoga series, the so-called Yoga Pro 14s Carbon 660 — which will be a simpler version of Yoga 16s 2022 — by means of a pu publication on its official profile on the Chinese social network Weibo.

(Image: Reproduction/Lenovo)

As images show that Lenovo Yoga 14s Carbon 2022 will have a simple design with a slimming chassis, similar to what happens on Apple’s current MacBook Air. So far, the company has shown only one side of the model, as you can see on the teasers, with just a USB Type-C connection, and what appears to be a slider to cover the webcam and a button.

