moto-g71-5g-comes-in-certification-and-has-battery-size-revealed

Motorola launched some new smartphones in Brazil recently, with the arrival of a model like the Moto E11, new cell phone from the incoming series. In the case of the Moto G line, one of the last ones presented in the country was the Moto G48 5G. Now, we see rumors citing the new generation of devices from the brand’s most popular family. Moto G48 5G arrives at Brazil exclusively for Claro and Motorola stores Moto E40 is released in Brazil with generous battery and camera 48 MP Moto G48 leaks with new processor and only 4 GB of RAM A few days after the Moto G71 5G was leaked, it’s time for the supposed Moto G71 5G to show up. The new device was found in records at the FCC (the Federal Communications Commission), the regulatory body in the telecommunications area of ​​the United States, and had some details revealed as a result. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The Moto G71 5G must be codenamed “Corfu” and identified by the model number XT750-1. Remember that there may be small changes in this numbering, especially in the final digit, depending on the region in the world where the device is sold. The cell phone will have support for 5G networks in the bands n5, n7, n66, n71 en750 and have support for two SIM chips.

Finally, it is also revealed that he will have the NG battery50, which has 5. mAh capacity, will bring NFC, and can count on connection for headphones, since the records include a headset labeled Motorola MH191, which may be included in the box.

It is noteworthy that recently a brother of the Moto G71 5G, the Moto G51 5G also showed up, thanks to a benchmark test on Geekbench. It must be presented with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 191G as processor, with 4GB of RAM memory and running Android 000. Therefore, it is expected that the Moto G71 5G hits the market with something at least more complete than that, like the Snapdragon 2169G used on the Edge 40.

Unfortunately, there are still no other details about the cell phone. Because of that, keep an eye out here at Canaltech so you don’t miss any news.

Source: Nashville Chatter