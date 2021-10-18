how-to-use-ios-15-sms-filter

One of the great news of the Messaging app on iOS 14 and, in particular, for Brazilians it is the SMS Filter, or SMS Filter. This feature uses artificial intelligence to detect unwanted messages, such as marketing and scam attempts, to keep the iMessage inbox more orderly — depending on message content and sender.

This is a new feature that has already been introduced on iOS 14 for the Indian market, arriving in Brazil in the latest system update. Although Apple hasn’t formalized a reason for the choice, it can be understood that SPAM is a torment that significantly derails our iMessage experience.

Apple explains new Filter feature of SMS on your website:

Apple explains new Filter feature of SMS on your website:

SMS Filter is enabled by default to help users to organize their messages. Using machine learning on the device, messages from unknown senders can be classified into two subcategories: Transactions or Promotions. SMS Filter does not send any Message content or data to Apple. How to enable SMS Filter? SMS Filter is already enabled natively on iOS 15 and you can see it in action by opening the Messaging app. In it, you will see three special boxes in the "SMS Filter Filtered" section, which are: Transactions

Promotions

SPAM The SMS Filter makes the iMessage box more organized – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech) Thus, when entering the In the “Acquaintances” box, you’ll feel like you’ve opened iMessage — as you only see messages from your contacts and groups. It’s a much nicer way and should encourage Brazilian users to give preference to Apple’s instant messaging platform. Caption

Note that SMS Filter only moves unwanted messages to different folders, so you can still keep getting notified by them normally.

How to disable SMS Filter?

If you are not satisfied with the feature , you can disable it on iPhone. To do this, just open the Settings app and go to “Messages” > “Unknown and Unwanted”. Finally, uncheck the option “Filter Unknowns”.