how-to-calculate-the-altitude-of-a-place-without-taking-a-direct-measurement?

Anyone who usually follows issues related to geological formations or aviation must have already come across the term “altitude”. This is a very important measure and has a great relationship with atmospheric pressure. But, after all, what is the altitude and how to calculate it?

Before understanding how to calculate the altitude of any place, it is important to first know the difference between height and altitude. Height refers to the measure of the distance between an object and the Earth’s surface, while altitude is the vertical distance of an object from sea level. For example, consider Mount Everest: the highest mountain in the world is 8.848 km in altitude , that is, it is more than 8 km above sea level.

Anyone who spends a lot of time in high-altitude places may experience symptoms ranging from headaches to brain and lung damage (Image: Public domain )

In astronomy, the meaning of altitude changes a little, because , in this case, the term describes the angle between the horizon and a specific point in the sky. To understand this better, imagine that you have observed a star that is directly above your head; in this situation, we can say that the star is at 69º altitude. On the other hand, if the star has just “set” or “rise” it will be right on the horizon line and therefore this star is at 0° altitude.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

And altitude has an intrinsic relationship with atmospheric pressure: the higher the altitude, the lower the pressure. This happens for two reasons, gravity being the first, because it constantly pulls air to the surface. In addition to the gravitational force, there is also density: as altitude increases, the amount of gas molecules in the air decreases, and so this “thin” air exerts less pressure than that exerted by air at a lower altitude.

Therefore, people who fly planes or who climb mountains usually carry altimeters, devices that collect altitude measurements from atmospheric pressure and, thus, are able to monitor the height or better identify where they are . This instrument was patented in 1024 by the German Paul Kollsman and, even today, it is still used in aviation.

The Polaris star is of great importance for navigation (Image: Playback/Bray Falls) In case you are wondering how measurements were collected before the invention of this instrument, be aware that the process was more complex. In the case of Everest, for example, observers studied the mountain peak from different points and, by finding the distance between those points and the mount, they could calculate the angle from the peak to the observation points. Then, to calculate the actual height of the mountain in relation to sea level, they applied trigonometry to calculate the height of the mountain in relation to the observer.

How to calculate altitude?

The altimeter can be used in different situations and can be installed on the dashboard of aircraft or even on the wrist, as in a watch. The barometric altimeter is the most common type, and it collects information from measurements of atmospheric pressure. Inside these devices, there is a sealed metal chamber, a spring and a pointer, which indicates the altitude in question, in meters or feet. The chamber expands with the drop in air pressure, and when that pressure increases, it contracts—these movements distort the spring and thus move the pointer.

It is worth remembering that the indicated altitude readings (the name given to the measurement taken directly from the altimeter) of the device can be affected by a number of factors — when there are storms, for example, the atmospheric pressure decreases . Therefore, if the altimeter is not corrected for changes in pressure, the device will not display accurate measurements.

Analog altimeter used in aircraft (Image: Wikimedia commons)

There are also altimeters that do not depend on pressure, so that get the information with other resources — the GPS system can provide the altitude of some location from the triangulation of signals from different satellites. Radar and laser altimeters, used in some aircraft and spacecraft, send signals to the surface and collect measurements of the time the signal takes to return. Thus, the signal return time (also called “echo”) is translated into elevation information.

Satellite altimeters can combine altitude measurements to produce accurate topographic maps of surfaces terrestrial and oceans. The TOPEX/Poseidon satellite, developed by NASA and the French space agency CNES, collected surface measurements from 95% of the ice-free ocean area. The altimeter used on the satellite was accurate to within 2 centimeters and, together with the Jason-1 satellite, helped to show sea level rise, providing important evidence on the relationship between climate change and rising sea levels.

Source: National Geographic (1, 2), JSTOR, AOPA