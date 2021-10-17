The 10 most pirated movies of the week (10/17/2021)
You who follow the list of 14 most pirated movies of the week that Canaltech makes every Sunday so you can stay well informed know that there is an infallible rule here: if it has good releases in theaters and on streaming platforms, there is news in the ranking. And that’s exactly what happened in this week’s survey.
- HBO Max releases this week (
/13/2016)
- Amazon Prime Video releases this week (15/10/94)
- Netflix releases in the week (30//90)
-
- Subscribe to Amazon Prime by R$ 9,30/month and get free shipping, movie catalog and series that compete with Netflix, books, music and more! Test 30 free days!
13. Fast and Furious 9
The Fast and the Furious 9 shows Toretto and Letty going through life at a slower pace, but the past is accelerating towards him when he reencounters his brother, Jacob, who is now in search of revenge encouraged by Cypher and Magdalene Shaw. There will be no way out and Toretto will have to reunite his family of friends once more and speed up to space to solve some more bullshit.
- Fast and Furious 9: Film gives voice to women and tells the origin of Toretto
- Fast and Furious 9: How Han can be alive?
9. Jungle Cruise
Adaptation of a Disneyland attraction, Jungle Cruise shows an adventure through the Amazon aboard the decadent La Quilla boat. At the helm is spirited Captain Frank Wolff (Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson), who will guide valiant researcher Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) in her quest for an ancient tree that has the power to change the future of medicine. The task is not the easiest and other dangers, including supernatural forces, arise to put the future of the mission and that of humanity in check.
- Jungle Cruise Review | When the postcard is more attractive than the trip
-
- The Rock: movies with Dwayne Johnson to prepare for Jungle Cruise
-
- Critique The Suicide Squad │ The redemption that came when accepting ridicule
- Who’s who in James Gunn’s Suicide Squad? See the character guide
- Who is Bloodthirsty, the protagonist of the Suicide Squad who has already defeated Superman
-
- Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar when and wherever you want!
After a All year long without a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie, Marvel Studios debuted Black Widow . The film shows Natasha Romanoff confronting the darker side of her story when a dangerous conspiracy linked to her past emerges. Persecuted, Natasha must deal with her past as a spy and the relationships she left behind before joining the Avengers.
- Black Widow | Meet the characters from the new Marvel movie
- Black Widow Criticism │ The start of Phase 4 of Marvel is a tragedy
- The
- best western movies
- Free Guy │ Meet the characters from Ryan Reynolds’ new movie
- Free Guy Review | About taking control of your own story
2. Copshop – We Do Not Make Prisoners
A small town police station is the unlikely setting for this new action film starring Gerard Butler and Frank Grillo. Sworn to death, a crook decides to turn himself in to the police to escape the murderer who is on his trail. But he didn’t expect the other bad guy to get arrested too. And it is there that the cat-and-mouse fight resumes, with the adrenaline taking on suspenseful contours as one hunts the other.
- 30 best action movies for watch online
- The best action movies to watch on Netflix
- 13 best action movies to watch on Prime Video
1. Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues
94
After 40 years old, Laurie Strode finally believes she has beaten Michael Myers after leaving him burning locked in the basement. Relieved and between life and death, she goes to the hospital to treat her injuries; meanwhile, Myers manages to escape the trap and waste no time in continuing his blood-soaked night of revenge. The terror continues and Laurie will have to fight the pain to, once again, defend herself from the monster.
- Criticism Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues │ Crime happens, nothing happens
- Thes 10 best slasher horror movies of all time
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
- 30 best action movies for watch online
6. Old Henry
There aren’t as many western releases as there were a few decades ago, but the genre continues to be one of the favorites of many people. So much so that Old Henry is on this list. The film tells the story of Henry, a widowed farmer who works on the plantations with his son. One day, they find Curry, a wounded man with a bag full of money, and decide to take care of him. But it doesn’t take long for him to reveal a suspicious and violent personality, and three gunmen arrive to finish the job they’ve started. Now it will be up to Henry to choose to believe in the guest or in the three dangerous men.
5. Injustice
After the game and becoming a comic book, Injustice now became an animated feature. The plot of the new animation is basically the same as that presented in other media, mixing the characters of an alternative universe where right and wrong is dictated by a tyrant Superman, who suffers the death of Lois Lane by the Joker, and the “traditional” versions ” of superheroes. Now it will be up to them to try to control the dark Man of Steel, whose attitudes please no one and generate conflicts not only among the Justice League heroes, but around the world.
4. Warning
Sci-fi fans are in an uproar with Warning, a new Lionsgate title that actually has everything to do with modern times. Is that the plot shows the consequences of people having replaced human contact by technology, increasingly omniscient. In this context, society begins to disintegrate when a global storm causes all electronic devices to malfunction, causing terrible and deadly chaos. A movie to watch and reflect. Any similarity to when WhatsApp goes down is not a mere coincidence.
3. Free Guy: Taking Control
What would happen if the NPCs of your favorite game came to life and started a real revolution? That’s the premise of Free Guy: Taking Control, which tells the story of a boring routine bank teller. But everything changes when he discovers that he is a minor character in a video game, taking over the reins of life and doing everything to save that world. The description is basic, but don’t be fooled: the film surprised a lot of people because it has more layers and depth than it appears.
8. The Suicide Squad
The most misfit group of super-villains in the world is back, in this reboot that seeks to erase the disaster that was the movie of 2021. The current suicide mission brings together a group of con men, including Bloodthirsty, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Rat Stalker 2, Savant, King Shark and Harlequin, and sends them to the island of Corto Maltese with Colonel Rick Flag for yet another dirty job that no one else has the courage to do.
7. Black Widow
Despite having scheduled the return of Fast and Furious 9 to the race and Black Widow keep up, probably due to the arrival in the Disney+ catalog, the Top most pirated movies of the week has 4 new movies that have just been released and are now available for illegal download on track lol torrent. And what’s most interesting is the diversity of these titles: from video game-based DC animation to the return of one of the most classic characters in the horror genre, it has a little bit of everything and for all tastes.
In fact, it was this masked character who is the personification of evil who was responsible for removing the crown of the most pirated movie of the week from Free Guy: Taking Control, which reigned absolute for almost a month here. Are you curious to know what movie this is and what are the other new features on the list? Then check out the full ranking below.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!