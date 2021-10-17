how-to-use-siri-without-internet-on-iphone

If you’ve ever tried triggering Siri without an internet connection on your iPhone, you’ve come across the frustrating warning that the virtual assistant was unavailable at that time. With iOS 15, she will finally be able to answer you offline — with lots of useful voice commands to help you .

This novelty is only possible thanks to the Neural Engine, which ships with the latest iPhone chipsets and enables Siri to understand our speech, understand and process a significant amount of information to fulfill user requests. The assistant keeps the data on the processors, without sending it to Apple’s servers.

The not-so-pleasant news is that there are a limited number of devices that support Siri offline. In addition, Siri in Portuguese (Brazil) does not support operation without an internet connection yet. Therefore, you must use it in English (United States) and have one of the devices listed below:

iPhone XS and later (except iPhone SE)

iPad Pro (2017 and more recent)

iPad (8th generation and latest)

iPad Air (3rd and 4th generation)

iPad Mini (5th generation and latest)

If you are unsure about how to use Siri in English, check out our article with 15 questions that you can do in that language. Below, see how to change the wizard’s language.

Step 1: enter the Settings app. Then tap “Siri and Search”.

Enter Siri’s settings – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech )

Step 2: Select “Language” and choose the option “English (United States)”.

Select the preferred language to use Siri offline – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Ready! Now you can enjoy Siri at all times, with or without internet on your Apple device.